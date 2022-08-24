What is Lumpy Skin disease? Can it infect humans? All about LSD affecting cattle across India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

Lumpy Skin disease has become an issue of concern as the country continues braving existing issues like covid 19 infections, monkeypox, swine flue, malaria and dengue among other diseases. Over 7,300 cattle have died so far due to 'lumpy skin disease' in eight states and one union territory, and vaccination drive has been stepped up to contain the infection, a senior government official told PTI. Know all about the disease and its spread here. Also, know if it can infect humans.

What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

Can LSD be transmitted to humans?

Though Lumpy skin Disease is spreading at a rapid pace in India, officials and medical experts have confirmed that it does not spread to humans, even if they are in contact with sick cattle that have been diagnosed with LSD. The official mentioned that the mortality rate of LSD is 1-2 per cent and it does not infect humans.

Spread of LSD in India

LSD has recently spread in Asia following outbreaks in the Middle East and Europe. The disease emerged in Bangladesh in July 2019. According to the official, India too saw the first case of LSD in the same year, 2019, in eastern states especially West Bengal and Odisha. But this year, the disease has been reported in western and northern states as well as in Andaman Nicobar.

"First, LSD was reported in Gujarat and it has spread to eight states/union territories now. Over 1.85 lakh cattle have been affected so far and more than 7,300 cattle have died since the outbreak of the disease in July," the official told PTI.

Since the virus is spread through flies and mosquitoes, the departments of rural and urban development, and animal husbandry should work together to ensure proper sanitation in urban and rural areas. If any infected cattle die, they should be cremated as per the medical protocol.

Symptoms of Lumpy skin disease?

Symptoms of LSD include fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, excess salivation, blisters on the body of the cattle and reduced milk production among others. In some cases, it has also been observed that cattle have trouble eating.

