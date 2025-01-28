What is Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever? Know symptoms, prevention, treatment and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL What is Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever?

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral hemorrhagic illness spread primarily by ticks. It can also be caught by coming into contact with viraemic animal tissues (animal tissue in which the virus has reached the bloodstream) during or immediately after animal slaughter. CCHF outbreaks pose a hazard to public health services since the virus can cause epidemics, has a high case fatality rate (10-40%), can result in hospital and health institution outbreaks, and is difficult to prevent and cure. CCHF is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East, and Asia.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease was initially identified in the Crimean Peninsula in 1944 and named Crimean haemorrhagic fever. In 1969, it was discovered that the pathogen causing Crimean haemorrhagic fever was the same as the one responsible for a disease discovered in the Congo basin in 1956. The combination of the two location names resulted in the current name for the disease and virus.

How does Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever spread?

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is transmitted from animals to humans. The CCHF virus is transmitted from wild and domestic animal species such as cattle, sheep, and goats. The CCHF virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or contact with infected animals. Most cases of this virus have been seen in people involved in the livestock industry, slaughterhouse workers, and veterinarians.

Symptoms of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) normally has an incubation period of 1-3 days after being infected by a tick bite but can last up to 9 days. The incubation period after contact with contaminated blood or tissues is typically 5-6 days but can go up to 13 days.

Symptoms appear suddenly and may include fever, muscle aches, disorientation, neck discomfort, backache, headache, painful eyes, and photophobia (sensitivity to light). Early symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and a sore throat, followed by rapid mood changes and confusion. After 2-4 days, the agitation may give way to tiredness, depression, and lassitude, and stomach pain may be limited to the upper right quadrant, with evident hepatomegaly.

Other clinical indicators include tachycardia (a fast heart rate), lymphadenopathy (enlarged lymph nodes), and petechial rash (a rash caused by bleeding into the skin) on internal mucosal surfaces, such as the mouth and throat, as well as on the skin. The petechiae may progress to bigger rashes known as ecchymoses, as well as other hemorrhagic abnormalities. There is frequent evidence of hepatitis, and critically ill individuals may undergo rapid kidney deterioration, sudden liver failure, or pulmonary failure after the fifth day.

Prevention of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

Congo fever spreads to humans primarily through contact with bacteria present on the skin of animals. To prevent this disease, maintain distance from people living among animals.

To avoid Congo fever, avoid coming in contact with stray animals roaming around the house.

If your immunity is weak and you fall sick frequently, then wear full-sleeved clothes to protect yourself from Congo fever. Wearing full-sleeved clothes reduces the chances of insect bites and reduces the risk of Congo fever.

If such worms are seen in the body of any animal and you have come in contact with them, then immediately contact the doctor and take medicine.

Treatment of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

The primary method for managing Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in people is to provide general supportive care as well as treat symptoms. The antiviral medication ribavirin has been used to treat CCHF infection with apparent success. Both the oral and intravenous versions appear to be effective. The fatality rate for CCHF is around 30%, with death happening in the second week of sickness. Patients who recover typically show improvement on the ninth or tenth day following illness onset.

It is difficult to prevent or treat CCHF infection in animals and ticks because the tick-animal-tick cycle often passes unreported, and infection in domestic animals is usually undetectable. Furthermore, because tick vectors are numerous and extensive, tick management using acaricides (chemicals designed to kill ticks) is only a viable choice for well-managed livestock production operations.

There are currently no widely available vaccinations for human or animal usage. In the absence of a vaccine, the only option to prevent infection in people is to raise knowledge of the risk factors and educate them on how to reduce their exposure to the virus.

