What does Foamy Urine indicate? Doctor prescribe these tests for early detection

What does Foamy Urine indicate?

Foaming in urine can be normal sometimes, but if it happens frequently, then it can be a sign of a health problem. Changes in urine color, burning sensations in urine, and foaming while urinating are signs of many diseases and should not be ignored. If something like this happens to you, then contact the doctor immediately. This can be a sign of problems related to your health. Dr. Sunita Nagpal, general physician, explains what the reasons for foaming in urine are and what tests you should get done in such a situation.

These problems may be behind the foam in urine:

Excessive protein excretion: Kidney problems can cause the protein to appear in the urine, causing foamy urine.

Kidney problems: If the kidneys do not function properly, there may be foam in the urine. Actually, kidney-related problems can also be a major reason for foam in the urine.

Diabetes: Excess sugar in the urine of diabetic patients can cause foaming. When the blood sugar level in the body increases, foam can form in the urine.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) or prostate problem can also cause foamy urine.

Which tests should be done if there is foam in urine?

Urine routine test: This is necessary to check the protein, glucose, and other elements in the urine.

Blood test (kidney function test): Get this test done to know the functioning of the kidney.

Microalbumin test: Checks the amount of protein in the urine.

Ultrasound (kidney and prostate examination): To check the condition of the kidneys and urinary tract.

When to contact a doctor?

If there is frequent foam in the urine. The color of the urine is dark yellow, red, or abnormal. There is burning, pain, or any kind of discomfort during urination, and there is swelling in the body.

