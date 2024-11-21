What causes pneumonia in elderly? Know symptoms, prevention tips and treatment for this fatal infection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms, causes and treatment for elderly pneumonia.

Pneumonia is a deadly infection wherein the tiny air sacs in your lungs (alveoli) tend to get inflamed causing symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath. Pneumonia is not only common in youngsters but even older population. It is known to cause higher morbidity and mortality rates in patients. Older pneumonia, often overlooked in discussions regarding respiratory health, is a serious lung infection that can affect some older adults. This age group tends to have weakened immune systems and underlying conditions, making them more vulnerable to pneumonia complications. Unlike other young patients who might be experiencing normal symptoms like pain in the chest and a high fever, older patients seem to present with confusion or even a sudden loss of mobility and may need to be hospitalised.

The causes:

When we spoke to Dr Samir Garde, Director of Dept of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, he said that pneumonia in the elderly stems from a myriad of underlying factors such as a weak immune function as people age, chronic health conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, or heart disease, lifestyle factors such as poor nutrition or lack of physical activity can lead to weakened lung function and reduced capacity for recovery.

The symptoms:

The symptoms of this condition are cough, fever and chills, chest pain, fatigue, shortness of breath, and rapid breathing. These symptoms can steal one’s peace of mind and interfere with one’s ability to perform daily activities with ease. Elderly people should consult the doctor in case they have additional symptoms such as confusion, gasping to breathe, abnormal body temperature, and unbearable chest pain.

The diagnosis:

This condition can be detected with the help of blood tests, CT scans, and X-rays to confirm the diagnosis. It is essential to follow the instructions given by the doctor to enhance the quality of life.

The treatment:

The treatment should be all-inclusive. This means antibiotics, antiviral drugs, as well as supportive care, which entails hydration, monitoring spo2 levels, resting adequately, as well as pulmonary rehabilitation. Such treatment within the shortest time possible will prevent complications, for instance, respiratory failure, lung abscess, sepsis, fluid accumulation in the lungs, and eventually death in elderly patients.

Tips to prevent pneumonia in the elderly:

Getting the pneumococcal vaccine and influenza vaccine, washing hands regularly, maintaining personal hygiene, wearing a mask, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, avoiding crowded places or being around sick people, quitting smoking, eating a balanced diet, exercising daily, getting a sound sleep regularly and ensuring proper hydration to keep the lungs healthy is key to prevent pneumonia.

