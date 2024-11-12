Pneumonia risk increases up to 10 times in children from milk bottles | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pneumonia risk rises in children from milk bottles.

Changing weather, increasing pollution and the effect of cold, conditions can make anyone sick. In winter, the problem of cold and cough increases a lot in children. When this cold persists for a long time, there is a risk of it turning into pneumonia. Especially children who drink milk from a bottle have a 10 times higher risk of getting pneumonia. Doctors say that when a child drinks milk from a bottle, many times the bottle remains in his mouth even while sleeping. In such a situation, this milk starts accumulating in the tube through the breath. When this milk starts accumulating gradually, it causes infection and this is where pneumonia starts.

According to doctors, children between 1 and 5 years of age are at risk of diarrhoea, pneumonia, cold and cough during the changing weather. If the cold and cough persists for a long time, many times the child starts having a fever. While breathing, the ribs start making noise. Breathing becomes faster. If pneumonia is not treated on time, the infection starts increasing and pus develops in the ribs and windpipe. In such a situation, many times the child is unable to breathe and the child may even die.

When does pneumonia become dangerous?

As the infection increases, pus forms in the lungs. Which is removed through a tube. This is a very dangerous condition of pneumonia. You have to save the child from getting into this condition and for this, necessary steps should be taken in time.

How to protect the child from pneumonia?

Do not burn smokey or mosquito-repellent incense sticks in the child's room.

Mother should feed the baby as much as possible and if the baby eats food, then give him healthy food.

Mothers who breastfeed their babies should avoid extreme colds and avoid going for a walk in the morning.

To protect the child from cold, dress him/her in dry and clean clothes and take care of cleanliness.

Get the necessary vaccinations done for the child on time and also ensure that the pneumonia vaccine is administered on time.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

