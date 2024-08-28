Weak bladder? Know about urological problems in senior citizens especially women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about urological problems in senior citizens especially women.

Some age-related changes, such as grey hair and wrinkles, are obvious. But other shifts are also occurring inside your body with each passing year. Your bladder and urinary system change with age, often in ways that aren’t desirable.

Bladder problems can disrupt day-to-day life. When people have bladder problems, they may avoid social activities and have a harder time getting tasks done at home or work.

As people get older, the bladder changes. The elastic bladder tissue may toughen and become less stretchy. A less flexible bladder cannot hold as much urine as before and might make you go to the bathroom more often. Ageing of the bladder muscle can decrease the bladder's capacity to store urine. Also, involuntary bladder contractions become more frequent as you get older which causes frequency and urgency.

Roughly 10 per cent of postmenopausal women experience a urinary tract infection each year.

When we spoke to Dr Bhavatej Enganti, Consultant Urologist & Andrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Hyderabad, he said that the bladder wall and pelvic floor muscles may weaken, making it harder to empty the bladder fully causing urine to leak or store urine this may lead to urinary retention or may cause repeated urinary tract infections.

In old age, constipation is very much common. Too much stool built up in the colon, can put pressure on the bladder and keep it from expanding the way it should. Eating plenty of high-fibre foods like whole grains, vegetables, and fruits), drinking enough water, and being physically active can help prevent this from happening.

Some medications may make it more likely for your bladder to leak urine. Medications that calm your nerves so you can sleep or relax may dull the nerves in the bladder, and you may not feel the urge to go to the bathroom.

Skin problems

Rashes, skin infections and sores can develop from constantly wet skin, due to chronic urinary incontinence.

After menopause, women produce less estrogen, a hormone that helps keep the lining of the bladder and urethra healthy. Deterioration of these tissues can aggravate incontinence.

With ageing, weakened pelvic muscles may lead to the bladder’s slipping out of position, which could lead to difficulty emptying the bladder.

Neurological disorders are common with advanced age like diabetes mellitus Multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, a stroke, a brain tumour or a spinal injury can interfere with nerve signals involved in bladder control, causing urinary incontinence.

Your Risk for Cancer Increases

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common type of cancer in the United States, affecting far more men than women. But everyone’s risk increases with age.

