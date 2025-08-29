Prostate cancer symptoms: Warning signs most people miss, how to recognise them early Most people fail to recognise the early signs of prostate cancer. This eventually causes the condition to reach advanced stages where curing it can become difficult. Here are some of the warning signs of prostate cancer that most people tend to miss.



Prostate cancer happens when there’s growth of cancer cells in the prostate. This is found just below the bladder and is a part of the male reproductive system. It is one of most common types of cancers in men and spotting the condition at an early stage can help in curing it.

However, most people fail to recognise the early signs of prostate cancer. This eventually causes the condition to reach advanced stages where curing it can become difficult. Here are some of the warning signs of prostate cancer that most people tend to miss.

Prostate cancer symptoms

Frequent Urination at Night: One of the earliest signs is the need to urinate multiple times during the night (nocturia). While it’s often linked to ageing or other conditions, persistent nighttime urination can be a sign of enlargement or cancer.

One of the earliest signs is the need to urinate multiple times during the night (nocturia). While it’s often linked to ageing or other conditions, persistent nighttime urination can be a sign of enlargement or cancer. Weak or Interrupted Urine Flow: A weak stream, dribbling or difficulty starting and stopping urination can be a sign that the prostate gland is pressing on the urethra. This symptom is frequently overlooked but should not be ignored.

A weak stream, dribbling or difficulty starting and stopping urination can be a sign that the prostate gland is pressing on the urethra. This symptom is frequently overlooked but should not be ignored. Pain or Burning During Urination: Painful urination is often mistaken for urinary tract infections or kidney stones. However, it can also be a red flag for prostate issues.

Painful urination is often mistaken for urinary tract infections or kidney stones. However, it can also be a red flag for prostate issues. Blood in Urine or Semen: Hematuria (blood in urine) or hematospermia (blood in semen) is a sign people tend to dismiss as minor or temporary. These can be early warning signs of prostate cancer or other prostate-related conditions.

Hematuria (blood in urine) or hematospermia (blood in semen) is a sign people tend to dismiss as minor or temporary. These can be early warning signs of prostate cancer or other prostate-related conditions. Unexplained Pain in Lower Back, Hips or Pelvis: Pain in these regions may be mistaken for arthritis or muscle strain. However, advanced prostate cancer often spreads to bones, making such pain an important symptom to keep a check.

