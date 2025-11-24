You can have 70% artery blockage and feel normal: The silent danger doctors warn about You can have up to 70% artery blockage and feel perfectly normal, and that’s what makes it deadly. Dr Sumit Kapadia explains why artery disease stays silent, the early warning signs people miss, who is at risk, and the simple tests that detect blockages before they cause disability or heart attack.

Most people assume heart or artery disease announces itself loudly, with dramatic chest pain, breathlessness, or collapsing unexpectedly. The truth is painfully different. Many patients walk around with dangerously narrowed arteries and feel absolutely normal. They go to work, run errands, carry on with life, never suspecting that blood flow to their heart, brain, or legs is tightening like a noose.

According to Dr Sumit Kapadia, Vascular Surgeon & Varicose Vein Specialist, even 70% artery blockage can exist without a single obvious symptom. And that’s exactly what makes it life-threatening, the silence. Let's get into it.

Why artery blockages stay hidden

Arteries don’t shout. They whisper. Blockages grow gradually over the years. Fatty deposits slowly build up inside the blood vessels, reducing the blood supply without triggering pain. Symptoms usually appear only when narrowing reaches 80–90%, when the damage is already advanced and urgent intervention is required.

Dr Kapadia explains that many patients visit casually for a minor concern, only to discover severe artery disease during ultrasound or Doppler scans, completely unexpected.

Early warning signs that often show up late

When symptoms finally appear, they may look like:

Leg cramps while walking (relieved after rest)

Numbness or tingling

Persistent fatigue in the legs

Slow-healing cuts or foot ulcers

Skin colour changes in the feet (pale, bluish, or dark patches)

Coldness in one foot compared to the other

Many people dismiss these as ageing, weakness or muscle strain, and lose precious time.

Who is at the highest risk?

If you fall into any of these categories, proactive screening isn’t optional; it’s essential:

Diabetes

High cholesterol

Hypertension

Smoking history

Family history of heart or vascular disease

Over 45 years old, especially men

Even active, fit-looking people aren’t immune; metabolic and hereditary factors play a huge role.

Tests that detect silent blockages early

Two simple non-invasive tests can catch artery disease long before symptoms appear:

ABPI (Ankle-Brachial Pressure Index)

Compares blood pressure in the ankle and arm. A low score indicates reduced blood flow.

Doppler Ultrasound

Shows real-time blood flow and narrowing inside arteries. These tests take minutes and prevent years of suffering.

Silent diseases need proactive people. Waiting for pain is like waiting for smoke instead of installing a fire alarm. If you’ve been putting off screening, let today be the day you stop gambling with your heart and limbs. Prevention doesn’t cost time; delay does.

