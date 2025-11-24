5 health red flags every man must know before 40, reveals an expert More young men are developing serious health conditions because early warning signs often go ignored. From urinary changes to testicular lumps and sexual-health shifts, experts explain the top 5 symptoms that men must never overlook, and why early detection saves lives.

New Delhi:

Most men don’t hate going to the doctor; they just grow up believing they shouldn’t need to. It starts young: “I’ll walk it off,” “It’s nothing,” “I’ll manage.” Somewhere between being told to be tough and learning to prioritise work and family, health quietly slips to the bottom of the list.

But the truth is far less romantic: diseases that were once considered “old-age problems” are now showing up in men in their 30s and early 40s.

While we obsess over productivity, strength, and success, the body gives subtle warning signs, signals that something is wrong long before it becomes serious. Ignoring them isn’t strength; it’s risk. Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlights five signs that could save a man’s life if addressed early.

Health red flags every man must know before 40

1. Changes in urination patterns

Straining, weak flow, frequent night-time urination, or feeling like your bladder isn’t empty can indicate prostate enlargement or, in some cases, prostate cancer. These symptoms are usually dismissed as stress or ageing, but early evaluation is critical.

2. A lump or swelling in the testicles

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men between 20 and 45. A painless lump, heaviness, or sudden fluid build-up needs medical attention immediately. It is one of the most curable cancers, but only when caught early.

3. Persistent lower-back, pelvic, or groin pain

Not every pain after the gym is muscle soreness. Pain around the pelvis or hips, especially alongside urinary issues, can be an early indicator of prostate disease. When pain lasts for weeks, don’t self-diagnose; investigate.

4. Blood in urine or semen

Even a drop is a red flag. It can be due to infection, but it is also linked to cancers of the bladder, prostate, or urinary tract. Waiting for it to disappear can be dangerous; early testing changes outcomes dramatically.

5. Sudden changes in sexual function

Low libido, erectile dysfunction, or discomfort can be early markers of metabolic disease or prostate problems, not just stress or fatigue. When paired with urinary symptoms, it’s time for screening.

Why early detection matters

When caught early, survival rates for prostate and testicular cancer exceed 95%, and treatment is simpler with a better quality of life. Young men today face rising risk due to stress, poor sleep, obesity, processed diets, and pollution. Ignoring signals gives disease time to advance; acting early saves lives.

Being responsible doesn’t only mean earning well or protecting others. It means staying alive and healthy enough to enjoy the life you’re building. Strength isn’t silence, it’s prevention. If something feels unusual in your body, listen. Ask. Test. Your life is worth more than a shrug and a delay.

Also read: Erectile Dysfunction: How advanced therapies help men regain confidence