Want to control uric acid level? Add bananas to your diet, know when and how to consume

Add bananas to your diet to control uric acid levels.

Due to increased uric acid, people face many problems related to bones and joints. Patients with high uric acid often have to go through many serious problems like joint pain, muscle swelling, and irritation. If it is not controlled at the right time, then due to this the possibility of gout and arthritis increases. Therefore, if you want to reduce increased uric acid, then apart from medicines, include bananas in your diet. Bananas have many properties which help reduce uric acid. Let us know how banana works to control uric acid as well as when and how it should be consumed.

Bananas are beneficial in controlling uric acid:

Banana contains a lot of potassium which removes uric acid through urine. Apart from this, it has a low amount of protein and purine, due to which it is beneficial for uric acid patients. This fruit also contains vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that can help reduce the level of uric acid in the blood.

How to consume bananas:

Uric acid patients can consume 3 to 4 bananas daily. You can also eat it by mixing it with milk. You can also make a shake of it. You can increase its consumption as per your requirement. You can also eat it around noon, keep in mind that do not consume it on an empty stomach in the morning and at night.

Eating bananas also provides relief from these problems:

Eating fibre-rich bananas improves digestion, which prevents many stomach problems like constipation and bloating. Bananas are high in iron and folate, which can help control anaemia. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin A and carotenoids, bananas can help improve eyesight.

