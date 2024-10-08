Want to control blood pressure? Eat THIS fruit mixed with milk on empty stomach

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Eat this yellow fruit mixed with milk to control BP.

Consuming fruits on an empty stomach in the morning is necessary but very thoughtfully. You can eat many fruits on an empty stomach in the morning. At the same time, it is advised to avoid eating some fruits on an empty stomach. If high blood pressure patients eat 2 ripe bananas with milk on an empty stomach in the morning, it will benefit them. Banana is a fruit that is easily available in every season. Eating milk and bananas on an empty stomach in the morning reduces the risk of many diseases including high blood pressure. Eating bananas with milk on an empty stomach is considered good. This provides the body with plenty of energy and nutrients.

Banana contains a good amount of potassium. Which proves to be effective in controlling BP. Banana also contains vitamin B6 and vitamin C. On the other hand, milk contains properties like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium and zinc. That means if you eat a banana with milk, then it becomes even more beneficial. Eating bananas and milk for breakfast keeps the energy intact throughout the day.

Benefits of eating milk with bananas

Blood pressure will be controlled- Patients with high BP can eat milk and bananas for breakfast on an empty stomach in the morning. This will provide potassium to the body which helps in controlling blood pressure. Therefore, bananas and milk are considered good for BP patients.

Weight will increase- It is said that eating milk and bananas also increases obesity. If you are worried about being thin, then make a banana shake and drink it every morning for breakfast. The combination of milk and banana is rich in calories, which increases weight.

Strong bones- Eating milk and bananas provides calcium, protein and other essential vitamins to the body. This improves bone health. You can drink bananas and milk to strengthen bones.

Fast metabolism- When you eat bananas and milk for breakfast, it speeds up your metabolism. Bananas and milk, which are rich in protein and complex, strengthen your metabolic system.

Improves digestion- Ripe banana is also considered good for the stomach. It improves digestion. Eating milk and bananas reduces stomach problems. Milk and banana are easy to digest. It also solves motion problems.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

ALSO READ: Drinking Papaya Leaf juice 3 times a week can help cure THESE major diseases, know how much to consume