Vitamin B complex: Know the side effects of taking the supplement

Vitamin B plays an important role in different functions of the body like cardiovascular health, cell functioning and more. There are different types of B-vitamins and each has its own function. However, a group of eight B vitamins is known as Vitamin B complex. It consists of B1 (thiamine), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), B6 (pyridoxine), B7 (biotin), B9 (folic acid) and B12 (cobalamin).

Vitamin B complex is important for maintaining good health and well-being. They are the building blocks of the body and have a direct impact on brain functioning, cell metabolism and energy levels.

Taking Vitamin B complex can be beneficial for cell health, growth of red blood cells, energy levels, eyesight, brain function, digestion, appetite, proper nerve function, hormones and cholesterol production, cardiovascular health and muscle tone. Vitamin B complex is prescribed to pregnant mothers, especially for the presence of folic and vitamin B12 in it.

However, if you take it in excess, you might have side effects. Here are some side effects of taking Vitamin B complex.

Digestive Issues: High doses of B3 (niacin) can lead to gastrointestinal problems like nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. On the other hand, B6 toxicity can cause stomach pain and bloating. Skin Reactions: Niacin can also cause "niacin flush," which is characterised by redness, itching or a burning sensation on the skin. While this is typically harmless, it can be extremely uncomfortable. Nerve Damage: Excessive B6 intake can lead to nerve damage, resulting in symptoms like numbness, tingling and difficulty walking. Impact on Heart: High doses of niacin might lead to changes in heart rhythm or a drop in blood pressure. This can be potentially dangerous for people with heart conditions. Kidney Damage: Very high doses of B12 can be harmful to those with kidney disease, although it is generally considered to be safe for healthy individuals.

