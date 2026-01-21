Pineapple core, pomegranate, dates: Do viral fertility foods actually work for men? Pineapple core, pomegranate seeds and dates are trending as fertility foods for men. A fertility specialist explains what science actually says, which foods may support sperm health, and why no single ingredient can fix fertility issues.

Scroll through social media, and you’ll find a growing list of foods being marketed as quick fixes for male fertility, pineapple core, pomegranate seeds, dates, and more. While nutrition does play a role in reproductive health, fertility specialists caution against reducing a complex biological process to a handful of viral ingredients.

“Diet influences sperm health, but no single food can correct fertility issues on its own,” says Dr Rashmika Gandhi, Fertility Specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurugram (Sector 14). “The science behind these foods needs to be understood carefully, not exaggerated.”

Pineapple core: Helpful for inflammation, not a fertility fix

Pineapple, including its core, contains bromelain, an enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Bromelain has been studied for its role in improving circulation and reducing inflammation in the body.

“However, there is no clinical evidence linking pineapple or bromelain intake to improvements in sperm count, motility, or morphology,” Dr Gandhi explains. “Its reputation as a fertility food appears to stem from its general health benefits rather than any direct impact on male reproductive function.”

Pomegranate Seeds: Some promise, but little evidence

Pomegranate is frequently talked about with greater ease in fertility-related discussions, mainly due to its established role in reducing oxidative stress, which is one of the contributing factors in male-related infertility. Sperm cells are particularly vulnerable to oxidative damage, which can affect both movement and DNA integrity.

“Some small studies have shown improvements in sperm parameters and even modest increases in testosterone levels with regular pomegranate juice consumption,” says Dr Gandhi. “These effects are most likely due to the fruit’s antioxidant content.”

That said, she cautions that the evidence remains limited. “There is currently no strong clinical proof that pomegranate consumption alone leads to improved fertility outcomes or higher pregnancy rates.”

Dates: Nutritious, but not therapeutic

Dates are rich in fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, and they support metabolic health, an important factor, as obesity and insulin resistance can negatively affect sperm quality.

“But dates have not been shown to independently improve semen parameters,” Dr Gandhi notes. “Their role is supportive, not therapeutic. They contribute to general health rather than directly correcting fertility issues.”

What actually improves male fertility

From a clinical perspective, fertility does not improve because of one “superfood.”

“Sperm health reflects a broader physiological picture,” Dr Gandhi explains. “Hormonal balance, oxidative stress, sleep quality, alcohol intake, smoking, body weight, and underlying medical conditions all play a role.”

Diets consistently associated with better sperm health are those rich in antioxidants, zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in nuts, seeds, eggs, leafy vegetables, and oily fish.

Viral fertility foods can be part of a balanced diet, but they should not be mistaken for treatment. “No food can replace proper evaluation, diagnosis, and evidence-based care,” Dr Gandhi says. “When men are concerned about fertility, the focus should be on overall lifestyle and medical assessment, not isolated food trends.”

Fertility, like health itself, is built over time, not boosted by a single ingredient.

