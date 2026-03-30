Varun Dhawan reveals daughter Lara’s rare hip condition: What is Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip?

New Delhi:

When celebrities discuss their personal health issues, it is often an opportunity for many families to relate and discuss issues that may already be occurring in their lives. Actor Varun Dhawan revealed that his daughter Lara had been diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), which had been causing problems in her ability to walk properly. Speaking on a recent episode of Be A Man, Yaar!, Dhawan said that the early diagnosis of the condition has helped in Lara's recovery.

The actor said, "When she was 1.5 years old, she was diagnosed with DHH, which is basically the hip slipping out of the socket. One leg becomes longer than the other, which makes walking very difficult. You can't run properly, you can't walk. You'll get arthritis or a slipped disc early. There are lots of problems. There's good diagnosis for this in the Western world at birth, but that's not the case in India. But there are many excellent doctors here who take care of it."

While this brings to light the issue that many children are facing, it is also revealed that this is not as uncommon as people think. The only difference is that it is being identified and addressed at an early age.

What is Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH)?

"Developmental dysplasia of the hip, or DDH, is a condition in which a child’s hip joint does not develop normally," says Dr Harsha, Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopedics at Astor Whitefield Hospital.

While in a normal hip, the ball and socket are perfectly aligned, in Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip, the socket is shallow and the ball is not perfectly aligned. This makes for an unstable hip. The instability is to such an extent that it may also result in dislocation.

The condition may be present at birth or develop gradually during infancy.

Why does DDH happen?

There is no single cause, but certain factors increase the risk. “These include family history of hip issues, first-born babies, breech position during birth, and female babies due to hormonal factors,” Dr Harsha notes.

Another often overlooked factor is tight swaddling, which restricts the baby’s hip movement and may contribute to improper joint development.

Signs parents should not ignore

DDH can sometimes go unnoticed in the early months, which is why awareness is crucial.

Parents should watch out for:

Unequal leg length

Asymmetrical thigh folds

Limited movement in one leg

Limping once the child starts walking

“These are early warning signs. If you notice any of them, it is important to consult a doctor,” says Dr Harsha.

Can DDH be prevented?

Although all cases may not be prevented, steps can be taken to minimize the risks. Avoid swaddling the baby tightly and allow the baby’s hips to move freely. Carrying the baby in the M-carry position or on the waist helps in maintaining the alignment of the hip.

Regular check-ups with the paediatrician and early detection are also important.

Treatment depends on early detection

The reassuring part is that DDH is treatable, especially when caught early. “In infants under six months, we usually use a soft harness that keeps the hip in the correct position,” Dr Harsha explains. For older infants, treatment may include procedures such as closed or open reduction, which is then followed by casting. For more serious conditions, surgery may be used.

If left undiagnosed, complications may occur in later life. “DDH is highly treatable when detected early, but delay can lead to disability,” Dr Harsha emphasises. Varun Dhawan’s revelation has brought much-needed attention to a condition that many parents may not even be aware of.

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