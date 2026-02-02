Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s twin pregnancy at 36 puts the spotlight on late motherhood Upasana Kamineni Konidela's welcoming of twins at 36 highlights a growing shift towards later motherhood in India. Doctors explain advanced maternal age, real risks, and how modern medicine makes pregnancy in the late 30s and 40s safe

When Upasana Kamineni Konidela gave birth to twins at the age of 36, it was just one of the many instances that contributed to a change in the way pregnancy in the late 30s and 40s is viewed in India. For many women, motherhood no longer follows a fixed biological deadline; careers, health awareness, relationships, and choice now shape the timeline.

But while stories of later motherhood are increasingly visible, they also open up a necessary conversation around what doctors call advanced maternal age, and what that actually means for women’s health today.

Why late pregnancies are becoming more common

Across India, more women are choosing to conceive later than previous generations. Celebrity stories, from Katrina Kaif embracing motherhood at 42 to Bharti Singh in her early 40s, have helped normalise the idea that pregnancy after 35 is not unusual anymore. Medical advances have made this possible, but doctors stress that safety depends on preparation, not age alone.

According to Dr Priyanka Dass, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, and Infertility Specialist at Motherhood Hospitals, “Society tends to link age with risk, but the truth is more complex.”

What actually defines a high-risk pregnancy

A high-risk pregnancy is one where the mother, the baby, or both have a higher chance of complications. Age is a common trigger for closer monitoring, especially after 35 and more so after 40, but it is rarely the only reason.

Biologically, eggs do not regenerate. As women age, both the number and quality of eggs decline, which increases the risk of chromosomal abnormalities. This is why pregnancies later in life are monitored more closely, not because they are unsafe by default, but because the margin for error narrows.

The silent factors that matter more than age

What often goes unnoticed are the underlying health conditions that quietly affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes. Many women remain unaware of issues like PCOS, insulin resistance, thyroid imbalances or early hypertension. These can significantly raise the risk of gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and implantation difficulties, regardless of age.

Lifestyle also plays a role. Chronic stress, sedentary work cultures, obesity, environmental pollution and high cortisol levels common in metro living can complicate conception and pregnancy. In many cases, these factors, not age alone, are what turn a pregnancy high-risk.

How modern medicine is changing the equation

Later pregnancies today are safer largely because of proactive medical management. According to Dr Dass, women planning pregnancy in their late 30s or 40s should ideally assess their AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) levels to understand ovarian reserve and screen early for fibroids or endometriosis.

Today, thanks to advanced technology like NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing), there is early detection of genetic issues, while managing weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure before pregnancy can greatly reduce the risks of pre-eclampsia.

In essence, older motherhood today is no longer about luck but about preparation. Upasana Konidela’s story is not merely a news item for the celebrity world but a reality that exists. Pregnancy in the late 30s and 40s is not only possible but also increasingly common and safe with professional guidance.

