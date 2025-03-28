Ultra-processed foods can affect your overall health, nutritionist explains 4 potential risks

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has risen over the years. The factors contributing to this increased intake could be the attractive marketing, easy access to these foods, and busy schedules, which make people grab these quick food options. Ultra-processed foods have been a detrimental factor in contributing to several health concerns ranging from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, or even affecting cognitive functions. Some examples of ultra-processed foods include frozen or ready meals, baked goods, including pizza, cakes, and pastries, packaged breads, processed cheese products, breakfast cereals, crackers and chips, candy and ice cream, instant noodles and soups, reconstituted meats, such as sausages, nuggets, fish fingers, and processed ham, sodas and other sweetened drinks. According to Dt Sonal Sureka, Nutritionist and Consultant on Practo, some of the risks associated with ultra-processed foods are as follows:
- Processed foods tend to contain added sugar and have a high amount of refined carbohydrate content; excess sugar can lead to compulsive overeating. This is associated with obesity, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes and other inflammatory diseases.
- Presence of artificial chemicals, which are added to increase the palatability and shelf life. These chemicals, like artificial colours, preservatives, texturing agents, etc., can affect the nutritional quality of the food. Intake of such foods also has an impact on your gut health and can lead to indigestion issues.
- Ultra-processed foods are very low in essential nutrients compared with whole or minimally processed foods. In some cases, manufacturers add synthetic vitamins and minerals to replace nutrients lost during processing. However, whole foods provide additional healthful compounds that ultra-processed foods do not.
- Ultra-processed foods often contain low-quality fat components. For example, they often contain refined seed or vegetable oils, which can be easy to use, inexpensive, and last a long time. These foods can add a substantial amount of trans fat to your body, which increases inflammation in the body and is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.