Ultra-processed foods can affect your overall health, nutritionist explains 4 potential risks We all love to have ultra-processed foods in some form or the other, but it can have potential health risks. In this article, an expert has explained 4 potential health risks of consuming ultra-processed food.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has risen over the years. The factors contributing to this increased intake could be the attractive marketing, easy access to these foods, and busy schedules, which make people grab these quick food options. Ultra-processed foods have been a detrimental factor in contributing to several health concerns ranging from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, or even affecting cognitive functions. Some examples of ultra-processed foods include frozen or ready meals, baked goods, including pizza, cakes, and pastries, packaged breads, processed cheese products, breakfast cereals, crackers and chips, candy and ice cream, instant noodles and soups, reconstituted meats, such as sausages, nuggets, fish fingers, and processed ham, sodas and other sweetened drinks. According to Dt Sonal Sureka, Nutritionist and Consultant on Practo, some of the risks associated with ultra-processed foods are as follows: