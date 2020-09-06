Give these 3 DIY chocolate face masks a try to get a glowing skin at home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHA_KONNECTS Give these 3 DIY chocolate facemasks a try to get a glowing skin at home

Who can resist themselves when it comes to chocolates? Well, you’ll be surprised to know that your favourite sweet does not only satiate your taste buds but also comes with many skin benefits. Yes, chocolate can be applied on the face as it is rich in antioxidants and helps in protecting your skin from damage. That’s not all a chocolate facemask can also remove your dead skin cells and help you moisturize your skin to make it soft and glowing. So, here we bring you three different types of DIY facemasks which are easy-to-make at home and can be included in your regular beauty regime.

Dark chocolate and clay face mask

Clay extracts extra oil from the skin and leaves it exfoliated and fresh by removing the dead skin cells. This face mask will help in tightening your skin and refine the enlarged pores.

How to make

Add 1/2 cup of melted dark chocolate, 2 tbsp of Fuller’s earth and mix them well.

Apply the mixture on your face

Once it dries, wash it off with water and pat your skin dry with a soft towel.

You can even store the rest of the paste in a container for future use.

Dark chocolate and honey face mask

Honey helps in retaining moisture in your skin. Mixing it with dark chocolate and applying it on your face will give you a natural glow.

How to make

Add ¼ cup of melted dark chocolate, 1 tbsp of honey and few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice in a bowl.

Mix well and apply the paste on your face and neck.

Let it remain for 15 minutes while keep on massaging the paste on your face gently in circular motions.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Dark chocolate and yogurt face mask

Yogurt contains lactic acid which dissolves the dead skin cells and also helps to tighten your skin pores.

How to make

First, melt five cubes of dark chocolate and to this add 1 1/2 teaspoon of fresh yogurt.

Mix well and then also add 1 tablespoon of gram flour.

Mix well and apply this on your face and neck.

After 15 minutes, wash it off after scrubbing the mask.

