Triglycerides can be harmful to the heart, expert explains how to control them

Increasing bad cholesterol in the body is considered very harmful to heart health. But do you know that, like bad cholesterol, triglycerides are also considered fatal for the heart? Let us tell you, both triglycerides and bad cholesterol are types of fat present in the blood, which increase the risk of heart disease. While triglycerides store energy in the body, LDL transports cholesterol to the cells. But when their quantity increases in the body, due to that the risk of heart attack and stroke increases. In this article, Dr Pratik Chaudhary, Senior Consultant and Interventional Cardiologist at Asian Hospital, is explaining what triglycerides are and how to control them when they increase.

What are triglycerides?

Triglycerides are a type of fat found in our blood. When we eat food, the body converts the extra calories into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells. The body later uses these fat stores for energy, but when the level of triglycerides becomes too high, it can become dangerous for health, especially for the heart.

When do triglycerides increase?

There are many reasons for the increase in triglycerides. The main reason is a diet rich in calories, especially those rich in fat and sugar. Regularly consuming junk food, sweetened beverages, and excessive alcohol can also cause triglycerides to increase rapidly. Apart from this, obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, diabetes, thyroid disorders, and intake of certain medications can also affect its levels.

In addition, kidney disorders can also increase blood triglyceride levels. Also, another major cause may be genetic association. Familial hypertriglyceridemia is a condition in which several members of the same family have elevated triglyceride levels. In such cases, the person is congenitally predisposed to elevated triglycerides.

What should the normal level of triglycerides be?

It is also important to know the normal range of triglyceride levels. Normally, the level of triglycerides in the blood should be less than 150 milligrams per decilitre. If this level is between 150 and 200, then it is considered borderline; between 200 and 500, it is considered high; and above 500, it is placed in the very high category. If a person's triglyceride level exceeds 500, it can cause many problems, and it is necessary to consult a doctor immediately.

What happens if you have high triglycerides?

High levels of triglycerides are extremely harmful to the heart. It can accelerate the process of fat accumulation in the arteries (atherosclerosis), which narrows the heart arteries. As a result, the risk of heart attack, stroke, and other heart diseases increases significantly. High triglycerides are also often associated with other risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which further deteriorate heart health.

How can triglycerides be reduced?

The first step to reducing triglycerides is to change your lifestyle. It is very important to have a balanced and low-fat diet.

Intake of green vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and good quality protein should be increased in the diet. Fried foods, sugary drinks, and alcohol should be avoided.

Also, regular exercise is extremely beneficial. At least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming, is recommended.

Controlling weight is also an important step. Reducing body weight by just 5 to 10 per cent can significantly reduce triglyceride levels.

If the level of triglycerides does not become normal despite lifestyle changes, then medicines can also be taken on the advice of a doctor. Overall, keeping the level of triglycerides balanced in the body is very important for heart health. Getting timely checkups, adopting a proper diet, and living an active lifestyle can help reduce this risk. If someone feels the symptoms of increased triglycerides, then a doctor should be consulted without delay.

