World Patient Safety Day 2025: Top 7 practices that can improve patient safety in hospitals, clinics

World Patient Safety Day is observed every year on September 17. The day is a reminder of the urgent need to make hospitals and clinics safer for patients. Healthcare settings are complex environments where even small errors, such as medication mistakes, infections, or miscommunication, can have serious consequences.

The day also highlights the need for practical and everyday measures that improve outcomes and protect lives. Here are some practices that can improve patient safety in hospitals and clinics.

Practices to Improve Patient Safety

Strict Hand Hygiene: This is the simplest yet most effective way to prevent infections. Doctors, nurses, and visitors should wash or sanitise their hands before and after patient contact. This can significantly reduce hospital-acquired infections. Patient Identification: Using at least two identifiers, such as name and date of birth, before administering treatment or medication can help avoid mix-ups. Wristbands, barcoding, and electronic records help strengthen this process. Safe Medication Practices: Medication errors are common but preventable. Electronic prescribing, clear labelling, and double-checking dosages can ensure patients receive the right medicine in the right dose at the right time. Clear Communication: Miscommunication can lead to serious errors. Structured methods like SBAR (Situation, Background, Assessment, Recommendation) and thorough shift handovers can help improve clarity and reduce misunderstandings. Infection Control: Beyond handwashing, infection control includes sterilising equipment, using protective gear, proper waste disposal, and isolating contagious patients. These practices protect both patients and healthcare workers. Fall Prevention: Falls are a major risk, especially for elderly patients. Risk assessments, non-slip footwear, handrails, good lighting, and quick staff response can prevent injuries and ensure safer recovery. Safety Culture: Hospitals must foster a culture where staff feel safe to report mistakes or near misses without fear. Learning from errors and sharing best practices helps build stronger and safer healthcare systems.

