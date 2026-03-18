Brushing wrong? How toothpaste could be harming your oral health

New Delhi:

Traditionally, the practice of oral hygiene has been based on one concept: kill bacteria. From toothpaste to mouthwash, the aim of all products has always been to destroy bacteria and maintain the mouth as clean as possible. But what if this concept is only half the story?

Recent studies are now revealing that not all bacteria are harmful and that some are actually necessary for maintaining health. This could change the way you look at your daily routine of brushing your teeth.

The mouth is more than just bacteria; it’s an ecosystem

Your mouth isn’t a battleground; it’s an ecosystem.“The oral microbiome is a balanced community where beneficial microbes play a crucial role in maintaining health,” explains Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Cofounder & Director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio).

These microbes do not just sit idly by. No, they actively work to protect you by competing with bad bacteria, balancing pH, and even boosting your immune system. When this balance is disrupted, that is when problems start to arise.

Why 'good bacteria' are more important than you think

There are hundreds of different kinds of microbes in your mouth, and many of them are good. These good microbes can prevent bad bacteria from growing, as well as balance out the pH in your mouth to prevent cavities and gum disease. Certain bacteria also contribute to nitric oxide production, which plays a role in cardiovascular health.

“Disrupting this microbial balance can trigger inflammatory responses and increase the risk of oral diseases,” says Dr Dhar. In simple terms, wiping out all bacteria may do more harm than good.

Are you overdoing oral hygiene?

It might sound surprising, but using strong antibacterial products too frequently can backfire. An overuse of antimicrobial toothpaste or mouthwash can kill good bacteria as well as bad bacteria. This can cause the balance to get out of hand and make the mouth more susceptible to problems like gum disease, bad breath, and inflammation.

“The risk lies in disrupting the ecosystem, not just removing harmful microbes,” notes Dr Dhar.

Your mouth and your gut are more connected than you think

The effects of your oral health extend beyond your mouth.Studies have found that bad oral bacteria can enter your gut, affecting your gut microbiome, leading to various health concerns that include inflammation, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, etc.

So, your oral hygiene routine may be affecting your health more than you think! A more intelligent and balanced approach to your oral health So, should you stop brushing your teeth altogether? Absolutely not! The answer is balance, not complete elimination!

Experts recommend that instead of completely ridding your mouth of all oral bacteria, we should strive to create a healthy balance within your mouth’s microbiome. “The future of oral care lies in preserving microbial balance rather than complete eradication,” said Dr Dhar. Your toothpaste isn’t the villain, but how you use it matters.

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