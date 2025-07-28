Tired legs and bulging veins? Here's all you need to know about varicose veins When the valves in the veins of your legs weaken, it can pool blood in your legs. Over time, this causes the veins to swell, twist, and become visible under the skin. Read on to know more about the condition.

New Delhi:

We all have busy lives, on our feet all day, sitting for hours at a desk, juggling work and home. But have you ever looked down at your legs and noticed those bluish, bulging veins? They might be varicose veins, and they’re more common than you think.

Varicose veins aren’t just about looks. They’re a sign that your the veins in your leg are under pressure. Normally, our veins have tiny valves that keep blood flowing in one direction, back to the heart. But when these valves weaken, blood pools in the legs. Over time, this causes the veins to swell, twist, and become visible under the skin.

Read on as Dr. Charudutt Jayant Sambhaji, Consultant - Endovascular Surgery and Interventional Radiology at Manipal Hospital Goa shares about the condition.

Who’s at risk of varicose veins?

Anyone can get varicose veins, but certain people are more prone:

If your job involves standing or sitting for long periods

If you’ve had pregnancies

If you're dealing with weight gain

If your parents or grandparents had them

Or simply, if you're getting older

Women are particularly at risk due to hormonal changes and pregnancy

What you can do?

Here’s the good news:

You can take small, simple steps to ease the strain on your veins

Move more: A daily walk boosts circulation

Specialised exercises to improve calf muscle tone

Don’t sit or stand too long: Shift your position regularly

Put your feet up: Especially after a long day

Keep your weight in check: Every kilo makes a difference

Try compression stockings: Especially if your job keeps you on your feet

Dress smart: Skip overly tight clothes that restrict blood flow

When should you get help?

If you’re feeling heaviness, aching, or notice swelling or skin changes around your ankles, don’t ignore it. Today’s treatments are gentle and effective. From laser therapy to minimally invasive procedures, you can consult your doctor and get help.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: World Hepatitis Day 2025: Doctor explains advanced treatment protocols for Hepatitis C