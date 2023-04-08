Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips for avoiding Pigmentation (Melasma) during pregnancy

Pregnancy is a wonderful experience, however, it also brings various difficulties. One of the common issues faced by pregnant women is pigmentation. Pigmentation is the darkening of the skin, and it can occur due to various reasons, including hormonal changes, sun exposure, and genetics. During pregnancy, hormonal changes can cause an increase in melanin production, leading to pigmentation on the face, neck, and other parts of the body. This condition is also known as melasma or the "mask of pregnancy." While pigmentation during pregnancy is harmless, it can cause discomfort and self-consciousness in some women. Here are some tips to protect yourself from pigmentation during pregnancy:

Wear sunscreen: Sun exposure can worsen pigmentation during pregnancy. Therefore, it's essential to wear sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 daily. Apply it generously to all exposed areas of the body, especially the face, neck, and arms. Remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours if you're spending time outdoors.

Avoid direct sunlight: Limit your exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours when the sun is the strongest. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Use a gentle cleanser: To prevent dryness and irritation, it's recommended to use a mild cleanser, as harsh cleansers can remove the skin's natural oils. It's advisable to seek out items that are hypoallergenic and devoid of fragrances.

Moisturise: Keeping your skin hydrated can help reduce pigmentation. Use a moisturiser that's suitable for your skin type to keep it soft and supple. Seek out items that include ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or glycerin.

Eat a healthy diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help keep your skin healthy. Consume a generous amount of lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It's best to steer clear of processed foods, sugary snacks, and excessive amounts of caffeine and alcohol.

Stay hydrated: Ensure you stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water to eliminate toxins from your body and keep your skin moisturised. The recommended amount is eight glasses of water per day, while sugary drinks and caffeine should be avoided.

Consult your doctor: If you're concerned about pigmentation during pregnancy, talk to your doctor. They can recommend safe treatments and provide guidance on how to manage your skin condition.

By following the tips mentioned above, you can protect yourself from pigmentation and enjoy a healthy, glowing complexion during your pregnancy.

Latest Health News