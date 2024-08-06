Tingling and numbness on hand can be sign of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, know causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Tingling and numbness on hand can be a sign of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.

If you feel a tingling sensation and numbness on your hand then it can be due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. It is a common condition that causes numbness, tingling, and pain in the hand and forearm. The condition occurs when one of the major nerves in the hand, the median nerve is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

Symptoms

Tingling and numbness: Tingling and numbness may occur in the fingers or hand. Usually, the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers are affected, but not the little finger. You might have a feeling like an electric shock in these fingers. These symptoms often occur while holding a steering wheel, phone or newspaper, or they may wake you from sleep. Many people "shake out" their hands to try to relieve their symptoms. The numb feeling may become constant over time.

Weakness: People with carpal tunnel syndrome may experience weakness in the hand and drop objects. This may be due to numbness or weakness of the thumb's pinching muscles, which also are controlled by the median nerve.

Causes

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by pressure on the median nerve. The median nerve runs from the forearm through a passageway in the wrist to the hand, known as the carpal tunnel. The median nerve provides sensation to the palm side of the thumb and all of the fingers except the little finger. This nerve also provides signals to move the muscles around the base of the thumb.

When we asked Dr Mukesh Garg, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics & Arthroscopy, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, regarding the cause of carpal tunnel syndrome, he said anything that squeezes or irritates the median nerve in the carpal tunnel space may lead to carpal tunnel syndrome. A wrist fracture can narrow the carpal tunnel and irritate the nerve. This also may occur due to swelling and inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis or other diseases.

Many times, there is no single cause of carpal tunnel syndrome. Or the cause may not be known. It may be that a combination of risk factors contributes to the development of the condition.

Treatments

Providers treat carpal tunnel syndrome with nonsurgical (conservative) treatments first. You may need carpal tunnel surgery if conservative treatments don’t relieve your symptoms.

Nonsurgical carpal tunnel treatments

The most common carpal tunnel treatments include modifying your daily routine, supporting and strengthening your wrist and taking medication:

Wearing a splint (especially at night): A splint will hold your wrist in a neutral position to take pressure off your median nerve.

A splint will hold your wrist in a neutral position to take pressure off your median nerve. Physical therapy: A physical therapist can help you strengthen muscles around your wrist and increase your flexibility.

A physical therapist can help you strengthen muscles around your wrist and increase your flexibility. Changing your posture or working environment: Take frequent rest breaks when working with your hands. Use proper technique and maintain good posture when working with tools or typing on a keyboard

Take frequent rest breaks when working with your hands. Use proper technique and maintain good posture when working with tools or typing on a keyboard Over-the-counter medications: Your provider might suggest over-the-counter NSAIDs or acetaminophen to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Don’t take these medicines for more than 10 days in a row without talking to your provider.

Your provider might suggest over-the-counter NSAIDs or acetaminophen to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Don’t take these medicines for more than 10 days in a row without talking to your provider. Corticosteroids: Corticosteroids are prescription anti-inflammatory medications. Your provider may give you cortisone shots in your affected carpal tunnel.

Carpal tunnel syndrome surgery

If conservative treatments don’t work, your provider will suggest carpal tunnel surgery. Your surgeon will perform a carpal tunnel release to create more space inside your wrist. They will make an incision (cut) in the ligament that connects your wrist to your palm (your transverse carpal ligament). It can be done via an open or endoscopic method. This reduces tension in your carpal tunnel and gives your tendons and nerves more space.

Carpal tunnel release surgery is usually an outpatient procedure, which means you can go home the same day.

