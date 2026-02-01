'It’s just stress': The thyroid myths that delay diagnosis in women, endocrinologist explains Weight gain, stress, hair fall or menopause? An endocrinologist explains the common myths that delay thyroid diagnosis in women, the warning signs often ignored, and why early thyroid testing and treatment can dramatically improve long-term health and quality of life.

New Delhi:

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland sitting quietly at the front of the neck, yet it plays an outsized role in how the body functions. From metabolism and energy levels to temperature regulation, mood, and menstrual health, thyroid hormones influence almost every system.

According to Dr Vyankatesh Shivane, Consultant Diabetologist, Endocrinologist and Metabolic Physician at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, women are four to five times more likely than men to develop thyroid disorders. “The real challenge,” he explains, “is not diagnosis, it’s delay.”

Why thyroid disorders are often missed in women

Today, thyroid tests are widely available and easy to access. Yet many women continue to live with undiagnosed thyroid conditions for years. The reason? Symptoms often masquerade as everyday stress, lifestyle changes, or hormonal shifts, and are brushed aside as “normal”.

“It’s just weight gain”

Weight gain is a common sign of an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), but many women blame it on diet changes, lack of exercise, or ageing. On the flip side, unexplained weight loss caused by an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism) is often chalked up to stress or a packed work schedule. Either way, the thyroid rarely gets the blame it deserves.

Mood swings that feel like life

Irritability, anxiety, low mood, or emotional highs and lows are common in both underactive and overactive thyroid conditions. However, these symptoms are frequently dismissed as the result of a hectic lifestyle, emotional stress, or burnout, delaying further investigation.

Irregular periods aren’t always “just hormonal”

Changes in menstrual cycles are another red flag. Both hypo- and hyperthyroidism can cause irregular periods, yet many women opt for temporary fixes like pills to regulate cycles without checking the underlying cause. This quick fix often pushes thyroid diagnosis further down the road.

Hair fall that gets blamed on nutrition

Hair thinning or excessive hair fall is common in thyroid disorders. Still, most women first suspect iron deficiency, vitamin B complex issues, or mineral loss, which is understandable, but not always accurate. When hair loss persists despite supplements, the thyroid gland deserves a closer examination.

Fear of a visible neck swelling

An enlarged thyroid, known as goitre, can be alarming. Fear that the swelling could be cancerous often leads to avoidance rather than action, causing further delay in diagnosis and treatment. Ironically, early evaluation usually brings reassurance, not bad news.

“Once you start thyroid pills, you’re on them for life”

This belief stops many women from getting tested. The idea that thinking about thyroid disease somehow makes it real, or that treatment is lifelong and restrictive, creates unnecessary anxiety. In reality, many thyroid conditions are easy to diagnose, manageable, and highly treatable.

Mistaking thyroid symptoms for menopause

Hot flushes, excessive sweating, palpitations, and heat intolerance are often blamed on menopause. While menopause does cause similar changes, thyroid disorders can mimic these symptoms closely. Assuming everything is “just menopause” can mean missing an important diagnosis.

When a thyroid diagnosis comes unexpectedly

With increased health awareness, many women discover thyroid abnormalities during routine health check-ups, infertility workups, or pre-surgical tests. Even then, acceptance can take time, especially when the diagnosis comes without obvious symptoms.

The thyroid may be small, but its impact is enormous. Symptoms of both underactive and overactive thyroid often overlap with stress, nutritional issues, hormonal changes, and ageing, making it easy to ignore warning signs.

“One rule does not apply to all,” says Dr Shivane. “If symptoms persist or your doctor suspects a thyroid issue, testing should not be delayed. Early diagnosis and treatment can dramatically improve quality of life.” Listening to your body isn’t overthinking; it’s preventive care.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.