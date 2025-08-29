This common ingredient may harm your heart more than cholesterol, warns cardiologist While cholesterol is known to be damaging for your heart, doctor says that he sees heart disease caused by more than just cholesterol. Read on to know as he speaks about the one ingredient that can damage your heart more than cholesterol.

New Delhi:

Your heart is one of the most important organs of the body and it is extremely important that you take necessary steps to keep it healthy. Your diet plays a very crucial role in maintaining your heart health. Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology) says that there is this one thing that people consume intentionally or unintentionally, that damages the heart more than cholesterol.

While cholesterol is known to be damaging for your heart, Dr Yaranov says that he sees heart disease caused by more than just cholesterol. Read on to know as the doctor speaks about the one ingredient that can damage your heart more than cholesterol.

One ingredient that can damage your heart

Sharing a post on Instagram, Dr Yaranov wrote, “As a cardiologist, I see heart disease caused by more than just cholesterol. There’s a common additive — hiding in drinks, snacks, sauces, and “healthy” foods — that’s hurting hearts and fueling diabetes.”

He further said that just serving a day is linked to an 18% higher heart disease risk. Two or more? 21% higher — even in people who work out. In 2025, researchers showed that high intake, especially from ultra-processed foods, raises heart disease risk by 17%, coronary artery disease by 23%, and stroke by 9%. And this one ingredient is sugar.

How consumption of sugar affects your health?

Dr Yaranov in his post said that globally, sugar is tied to over 1 million new heart cases and 2.2 million new type 2 diabetes cases in a year. “A JAMA Internal Medicine study found people getting ≥25% of calories from it had over twice the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease vs those eating <10%.”

Impact of sugar

Sugar causes inflammation, raises blood pressure, worsens cholesterol, and disrupts glucose control, which can double the problems for heart and pancreas.

According to the American Heart Association, women can consume ≤6 tsp of sugar per day (~100 cal), men can consume ≤9 tsp of sugar per day (~150 cal). However, most people eat 2-3 times of the recommended amount without even knowing.

Dr Yaranov said, “Check your labels. Limit it. Protect your heart and your blood SUGAR.”

ALSO READ: Heart attack risk is highest between 7 AM and 11 AM; cardiologist explains why