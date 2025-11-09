Testicular cancer: The taboo men still don’t talk about Testicular cancer is one of the most curable cancers when detected early, yet men rarely talk about it. Dr Prakash Sankapal from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital explains the signs, treatment, and why breaking the silence can save lives.

Often in the case of men’s health, conversations usually hover around fitness, heart disease, or hair loss. But mention the term testicular cancer, and the room suddenly goes quiet. Despite being one of the most curable cancers when caught early, it remains cloaked in silence, buried under embarrassment, myths, and stigma.

Doctors say that what makes testicular cancer particularly tragic isn’t just the diagnosis, but the delay. Many men ignore the first warning signs — a small lump, a strange heaviness — until it’s too late. And that silence, not the disease itself, becomes the real threat.

What men need to know about testicular cancer

According to Dr Prakash Sankapal, Consultant – Urology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, “Testicular cancer primarily affects young and middle-aged men between 15 and 40 years of age. It often presents as a painless swelling, lump, or a feeling of heaviness in one testicle.”

The symptoms may seem minor, which is why men tend to ignore them or hope they’ll go away.

The good news: It’s highly curable

Here’s the silver lining — when detected early, testicular cancer has a cure rate of over 95 per cent. A simple physical examination and an ultrasound can confirm the diagnosis. Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, depending on the stage.

“The encouraging part,” adds Dr Sankapal, “is that fertility and hormonal balance can often be preserved or effectively managed with current medical treatments.”

Self-checks can save lives

Like breast self-exams for women, a monthly self-examination can help men spot trouble early. Any change in size, shape, or texture of the testicles deserves medical attention. The check takes less than a minute — a small habit that could save a life.

Breaking the silence

Dr Sankapal believes the stigma around testicular health is what holds men back. “Acknowledging a problem is not a sign of weakness but of strength,” he says. Conversations — whether in clinics, workplaces, or even among friends- can help normalise men’s health awareness and eliminate the unnecessary shame attached to it.

Testicular cancer is not a death sentence; silence is. Early detection saves lives, but awareness saves futures. Talking about it openly is the first step toward protecting men’s health, dignity, and confidence.

