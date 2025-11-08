7 common myths about lung cancer that could delay your diagnosis Dr Surinder Gupta busts the biggest myths about lung cancer, from who gets it to how it’s treated. Learn the facts about symptoms, early detection, and modern therapies that are improving survival every day.

Lung cancer remains one of the most misunderstood diseases in India. It is often surrounded by fear, stigma, and half-truths. Many people still believe it strikes only smokers or that it’s always fatal, which sadly stops patients from seeking help early. These myths about lung cancer need to be addressed,

But doctors say awareness and early detection can make a huge difference. “The earlier people separate fact from fear, the better their chances of recovery,” says Dr Surinder Gupta, Associate Director – Pulmonology, Paras Health, Panchkula. As newer therapies and precision medicine improve survival rates, it’s time to replace myths with facts and hope.

Common myths about lung cancer that could delay your diagnosis

Myth 1: Only smokers get lung cancer

Smoking is a major cause, yes, but it’s not the only one. Nearly 20 per cent of lung-cancer cases occur in non-smokers due to long-term air pollution, occupational exposure to asbestos or radon, or a family history of the disease. Even non-smokers should consider periodic screening, especially when environmental exposure is high.

Myth 2: Lung cancer always shows symptoms early

In reality, it is typically silent in the early stages of lung cancer. A persistent cough, shortness of breath, or unusual tiredness may seem minor and are usually ignored. By the time symptoms appear clearly, the disease is usually advanced. Low-dose CT scans can catch tumours when they are still treatable.

Myth 3: A persistent cough is just an infection

While most coughs are harmless, one lasting over three weeks, especially with blood or unexplained weight loss, should never be brushed aside. “If a cough doesn’t settle despite antibiotics, it’s time to get it checked,” advises Dr Gupta. Bronchoscopy or PET-CT scans can detect cancers invisible on routine X-rays.

Myth 4: Lung cancer cannot be treated effectively

Modern treatment has evolved with targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and precision medicine. “We’re now treating lung cancer based on genetic profiles rather than a one-size-fits-all model,” says Dr Gupta. Minimally invasive and robotic surgeries also allow quicker recovery with fewer complications.

Myth 5: Only older adults are at risk

Though risk increases with age, young adults are not immune. Genetic predisposition, heavy pollution, and toxic exposures can trigger early-onset disease. Recognising these risk factors helps younger individuals seek timely preventive screening.

Myth 6: Screening is only necessary when symptoms appear

Screening works before symptoms begin. Low-dose CT scans for high-risk individuals, long-term smokers, industrial workers, or those exposed to toxins can catch the disease when survival rates are far higher.

Myth 7: Surgery is the only treatment

Treatment now depends on tumour type, stage, and genetic makeup. Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgery are often combined for the best outcomes while preserving quality of life.

Lung cancer is no longer the untreatable disease it once was. “Knowledge,” Dr Gupta reminds, “is what truly saves lives, because fear and delay never do.”

