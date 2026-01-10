Telangana bans sale and use of Almont-Kid Syrup after safety alert Telangana’s Drugs Control Administration has ordered the immediate discontinuation of Almont-Kid Syrup after it was allegedly found adulterated with toxic ethylene glycol. The affected batch has been recalled, and the public has been urged to stop using it and report possession.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration on Saturday issued an urgent advisory directing the immediate discontinuation of Almont-Kid Syrup, a medicine commonly prescribed to treat allergies, hay fever, and asthma in children, after it was allegedly found adulterated with ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance.

In a notification, the DCA said it received an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, East Zone, Kolkata, following a laboratory report that declared the syrup, containing levocetirizine dihydrochloride and montelukast sodium, as adulterated.

“In light of the above, the public is hereby strongly advised to immediately stop using the said syrup, if in possession, and report the same to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay,” the DCA said.

All Drugs Inspectors and Assistant Directors across the state have been instructed to immediately alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and hospitals to freeze any available stocks of the affected batch and ensure that it is neither dispensed nor sold under any circumstances.

The public may also report possession of the product directly to the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, through the toll-free number, the advisory added.

The Drugs Control Administration said it has initiated necessary enforcement measures and is actively monitoring the situation to prevent further risks to public health. The public has been urged to exercise utmost caution and refrain from using the product to avoid potential health hazards associated with ethylene glycol toxicity.

According to the advisory, the affected product is Almont-Kid Syrup, Batch No. AL-24002, manufactured by Tridus Remedies, Bihar.

ALSO READ: Nimesulide painkiller restricted in India: Why oral doses above 100 mg are banned