Superfood Cabbage: Know THESE 7 benefits of this leafy vegetable

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the 7 benefits of cabbage

Cabbage, often overlooked in the realm of superfoods, is a cruciferous vegetable that packs a punch when it comes to health benefits. Beyond its humble appearance, this leafy green vegetable is a nutritional powerhouse, offering several advantages for overall wellness. In this article, we will delve into 7 remarkable health benefits of cabbage that might just inspire you to include more of this cruciferous delight in your diet.

Loaded with nutrients:

Cabbage is a low-calorie, high-nutrient vegetable. It contains an abundance of vitamins C and K, essential for immune function and blood clotting, respectively. Additionally, cabbage provides a good dose of vitamin B6, folate, and manganese, supporting various bodily functions.

Cancer prevention:

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage contain compounds known as glucosinolates, which have been linked to cancer prevention. These compounds break down into bioactive substances that may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of certain cancers, including colorectal and breast cancer.

Boosts Immunity:

Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant present in cabbage, plays a crucial role in supporting the immune system. Regular consumption of cabbage can help strengthen your body's defence against infections and illnesses.

Improves digestion:

Cabbage is an excellent source of dietary fibre, promoting a healthy digestive system. Fiber aids in maintaining regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting gut health. The sulfur compounds in cabbage also contribute to the reduction of inflammation in the digestive tract.

Anti-inflammatory properties:

While inflammation helps fight infection and heal, chronic inflammation fuels diseases. Cabbage, rich in antioxidants like sulforaphane and kaempferol, helps combat this chronic inflammation, reducing disease risk and supporting overall health. Studies show higher cruciferous veggie intake lowers inflammation markers, making it a simple yet powerful dietary weapon.

Heart health:

Red cabbage packs a heart-healthy punch! It boosts key antioxidants like beta-carotene and lutein, lowers harmful LDL cholesterol, and fights inflammation, all helping to keep your heart singing and arteries clear.

Control cholesterol:

Though cholesterol is crucial for digestion and hormones, high LDL cholesterol can lead to heart issues. Thankfully, cabbage's soluble fibre helps lower bad cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy dietary ally.

Latest Health News