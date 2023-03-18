Suffering from constipation? Here are some summer fruits that help relieve this problem

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Suffering from constipation? Here are some summer fruits to relieve

Constipation is a condition where a person may face difficulty in passing stools or may not have any bowel movements for three or more days. Symptoms like bloating, stomach aches, and cramps are indicative of constipation. Poor dietary choices, such as consuming low-fiber or deep-fried foods, inadequate water intake, and high-stress levels are the main reasons. In the summer, people easily get dehydrated because of the hot weather and sweating. When we don't have enough water in our bodies, we can get constipated.

Eating foods that are high in sugar and calories regularly can also cause constipation. It's easy to give in to post-lunch sugar cravings and indulge in desserts, but this can make constipation worse.

Eating fruits having a high water content and fiber can help our gut health. Here are some fruits that will relieve constipation during the summer months:

Apples- Apples are a great fruit to keep your gut healthy. They have a type of fiber called pectin that can help relieve constipation. To get the most benefits, try to eat organic apples with their skin.

Oranges - Oranges are great fruits to help prevent constipation. They are sweet, juicy and have a good amount of fiber which helps to regulate bowel movements. In addition, oranges are a good source of Vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps to support overall health.

Papaya- Papaya, another summer fruit , can help with regular bowel movements if consumed regularly in the morning or afternoon. It contains an enzyme, papain, that helps break down food in the digestive system, making it easier to pass through the intestines. It is also rich in fiber and water content, promoting healthy digestion and regular bowel movements.

Black raisins and prunes- Don't forget to add black raisins and prunes to your diet. Soaking them in water and having them every morning can aid in having regular bowel movements.

