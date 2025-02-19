Study says eating from plastic takeout containers can increase your risk of heart failure A new study revealed that eating from plastic takeout containers can increase the risk of congestive heart failure. Chinese researchers conducted a peer-reviewed study wherein they examined the link between plastic chemicals and heart health. Read on to know more.

A recent study found that eating from plastic takeout containers can increase the risk of congestive heart failure. Researchers say that the chemicals in these plastic containers cause changes to the gut biome which causes inflammation, eventually damaging the circulatory system. The study was published in Sciencedirect.com.

The Chinese researchers conducted a peer-reviewed study wherein they examined the link between plastic chemicals and heart health. For the study, the authors used a two-part approach. In the first part, they analysed more than 3,000 in China who are in plastic takeout containers and their frequency. In the second part, they exposed rats to plastic chemicals in water that was boiled and then poured into carryout containers to extract the chemicals.

The authors of the study wrote, "The data revealed that high-frequency exposure to plastics is significantly associated with an increased risk of congestive heart failure."

The researchers referred to prior research which indicated that microwaving plastic containers can release as many as 4.2 million microplastic particles per square centimetre.

Plastic can have about 20,000 chemicals and these include BPA, phthalates and Pfas. Earlier research has linked these chemicals to a range of health issues including cancers and reproductive problems.

The researchers in the new study didn't check the specific chemicals that were leached from the plastics, however, they noted the earlier link between the gut biome and heart disease.

They wrote, "It indicated that ingestion of these leachates altered the intestinal microenvironment, affected gut microbiota composition, and modified gut microbiota metabolites, particularly those linked to inflammation and oxidative stress."

The team then checked the rats' heart muscle tissue and found that it had been damaged. While the researchers does not make any recommendation on how consumers can protect themselves, it is important that people take necessary measures to maintain their overall health.

