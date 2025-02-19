Epilepsy Symptoms: Expert shares common hidden symptoms, people who have higher risk of the disease The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that around 50 million people across the world suffer from epilepsy which makes it one of the most common neurological diseases. Read on as an expert shares common hidden symptoms of epilepsy and who have a higher risk of the disease.

Epilepsy is a chronic condition wherein an individual suffers repeated seizures due to abnormal electrical signals that are produced by damaged brain cells. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 50 million people across the world suffer from epilepsy. This makes the condition one of the most common neurological diseases. WHO also says that the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than for the general population.

The seizure episodes are a result of excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells. Seizures can be controlled and up to 70% of people living with epilepsy could become seizure-free with appropriate use of antiseizure medicines. However, to seek the right treatment, it is important that you spot the symptoms of the condition.

Dr. Malla Devi Vinaya, Speciality - Internal Medicine at Apollo Clinic Kondapur shares some of the common hidden symptoms of epilepsy.

The symptoms of epilepsy vary based on the severity and nature of the electrical discharges in certain parts of the brain. Since these abnormalities occur in the brain, it can be silent and hard to notice any changes. Thus, people often don’t realize if they have developed epilepsy. They can often also go undiagnosed or unnoticed if the symptoms occur intermittently.

Epilepsy is not only characterized by full-body seizures but it can also exhibit other symptoms such as temporary loss of consciousness, dizziness and memory loss. Other hidden symptoms could include periodic loss of concentration, teeth grinding or inability to speak.

Other symptoms and signs that you need to keep a check on

Absence seizures: An absence seizure occurs when one loses awareness of their surroundings for a short period of time. This can mainly affect children and can occur at any age.

Partial seizures: A simple partial seizure can generally cause an individual to feel an indescribable strange feeling, a rising feeling in the tummy, a feeling of déjà vu or a feeling that events have happened before, unusual smell or tastes or a tingling sensation in the arms or legs

Complex partial seizures: During such seizures, individuals can lose their sense of awareness or make random movements such as smacking of the lips, rubbing hands, making random noises, moving arms around, picking at clothes or fiddling with objects, chewing or swallowing.

Who has a higher risk of epilepsy?

Epilepsy and seizures can develop in any person at any age. However, the age groups that have the highest risk include young children and the elderly.

In India, the highest-risk age group for epilepsy is considered to be children and young adults. Most cases of seizure onset occur before the age of 10. More men are found to be diagnosed with epilepsy than women across the world. After the age of 55, new cases of epilepsy are found to increase as people are likely to develop strokes, brain tumours or Alzheimer’s disease which causes epilepsy.

