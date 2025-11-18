Doctor warns: These new triggers are fuelling stomach infections even in winter Stomach infections are no longer seasonal. Experts explain why India is seeing year-round gut illnesses fuelled by water contamination, weakened immunity, winter diet patterns and viral spikes. Learn who is most at risk and how families can protect themselves.

New Delhi:

Stomach infections in India have always had a familiar rhythm, they peak in summer, dip in winter, and return with the monsoon. But something has shifted. Hospitals are now reporting gastrointestinal infections all year round, catching families off guard and overwhelming already-strained clinics. And if you’ve felt queasy, bloated, or suddenly down with vomiting or diarrhoea outside the “usual season”, you’re not imagining it.

As Dr Anoop K R, Consultant – Gastrointestinal Sciences at Manipal Hospital Whitefield, explains, the surge has nothing to do with a single cause. Instead, it is a mix of changing weather patterns, compromised immunity, ageing water systems, and lifestyle lapses that are fuelling infections beyond their traditional timeline.

Why stomach infections are rising even when it isn’t “that time of year”

According to Dr Anoop, gastrointestinal infections, caused by viruses, bacteria or parasites, normally rise when hygiene lapses, water quality dips, or food gets contaminated. But now, these triggers are becoming year-round realities.

A worrying spike in Bengaluru

Over the past year, Bengaluru hospitals have seen a sharp rise in Hepatitis A cases, a clear marker of widespread water contamination. Hepatitis A is strictly a water-borne virus, its sudden increase indicates that the city’s water supply is under growing ecological and infrastructural stress.

Who is most vulnerable right now?

“All age groups are susceptible,” says Dr Anoop, but certain groups are at especially high risk:

Children

Their immunity is still developing, and even brief lapses in handwashing can cause infection.

Older adults

Weak immunity and comorbidities make infections more severe and recovery slower.

People with compromised immunity

This includes those on chemotherapy, diabetics, or individuals with chronic conditions.

Pregnant women

Hormonal shifts can make them more prone to gut disturbances.

Travellers

Exposure to unfamiliar water, food or sanitation environments sharply increases risk.

The biggest culprit: contaminated food and water

Whether it's monsoon or mid-winter, the fundamental trigger remains the same: polluted water and unsafe food. Urbanisation, construction dust, leaking pipelines, unregulated eateries and ageing civic systems have made contamination almost constant.

And when water becomes unsafe, everything built on it collapses, from cooking and cleaning to washing vegetables and hydrating.

Symptoms to watch out for

These infections hit fast and hard. Seek help if you notice:

Persistent vomiting or diarrhoea

Fever with abdominal pain

Sudden fatigue or dehydration

Jaundice, particularly a red flag for Hepatitis A

Dark urine or pale stools

Loss of appetite lasting more than 48 hours

What you should do to protect yourself

Dr Anoop strongly advises keeping things simple and preventive:

Eat fresh, clean, and well-cooked food.

Home-cooked meals drastically reduce the risk of harmful microbes.

Keep yourself hydrated

Symptoms worsen with dehydration very quickly, especially in children and older adults.

Sleep well.

Rest will rejuvenate immunity to combat the infection successfully.

Washing hands often

Before eating, after using the restroom, and after touching public surfaces.

What you should avoid right now

Outside food

Especially cut fruits, street juices, or poorly cooked meals.

Spicy, oily or fatty foods

These irritate an already inflamed gut.

Ignoring early symptoms

Delayed treatment can worsen infections, especially Hepatitis A or bacterial diarrhoea.

The rise in out-of-season stomach infections is a signal, a reminder that food safety, water hygiene, and personal preventive care cannot be seasonal habits anymore. With cleaner choices, timely treatment and better awareness, most of these infections can be prevented or controlled early.

Your stomach is talking, especially this year. Listening to it and acting fast may save you far bigger trouble later.

