Stay at home, take lockdown seriously: Medical experts on fighting coronavirus (Watch Video)

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 190 countries. There have been at least 538 reported cases of novel coronavirus in India. The Union Health Ministry has said that 37 people have recovered so far, but 10 have died. As many as 560 districts in India are now under complete lockdown. Amid such a situation, India TV interacted with a panel of miedical experts who gave effective tips on how to stay safe and fight corona the right way. The experts stressed on the importance of staying home so that the transmission chain can be broken ensuring that India doesn't enter in the third stage of the deadly disease.

Social distancing is key

Experts say that staying at home or self-islotation us the only solution amid coronavirus crisis. "This is the time to behave like a responsible citizen so it is abouslute necessary to stay at home and limit communication with others as much as possible", said a doctor who has returned from Wuhan recently.

What to do when receving your online orders at home

According to the xperts, if your online delivery comes, then there are some necessary steps to be taken care of.