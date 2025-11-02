Every minute counts: Doctors explain how acting FAST saves stroke patients Recognising a stroke early can save lives. Dr Prashank Goel, Neurosurgeon at Paras Health Kanpur, explains the FAST test, golden hour treatment and prevention tips to lower stroke risk and improve recovery.

New Delhi:

When it comes to a stroke, every minute truly counts. A stroke, often described as a “brain attack,” occurs when blood flow to part of the brain is suddenly cut off, depriving it of oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die within minutes, and what makes strokes so dangerous isn’t just how fast they strike, but how often their early warning signs go unnoticed.

As Dr Prashank Goel, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Paras Health, Kanpur, explains, “Around one in three stroke patients in India reach the hospital after the crucial first few hours have already passed. That delay can mean the difference between full recovery and permanent brain damage.”

Understanding what happens during a stroke

There are two main types of stroke: ischemic and haemorrhagic.

Ischemic strokes (about 85 % of all cases) happen when a blood clot blocks a vessel supplying the brain.

Haemorrhagic strokes occur when a blood vessel bursts, leading to bleeding in or around the brain.

Both cut off oxygen to vital brain areas, and since the brain controls movement, speech, memory and emotions, even a brief disruption can cause serious, lasting effects.

The FAST test: a simple tool that saves lives

Doctors use the acronym FAST to help the public spot a stroke early:

F — Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. Does one side droop?

A — Arm weakness: Can they lift both arms, or does one drift down?

S — Speech difficulty: Are their words slurred or strange?

T — Time to call emergency services: Don’t wait. Seek help immediately.

“It takes less than ten seconds to do the FAST check,” says Dr Goel, “but acting on it can save a life.”

The ‘golden hour’ of stroke care

The first 60 minutes after a stroke begins are called the golden hour. In this window, emergency teams can perform brain imaging and start treatment.

For ischaemic strokes, doctors may use a clot-busting drug called tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) to restore blood flow. In haemorrhagic strokes, surgery might be needed to control bleeding and relieve pressure.

Dr Goel adds, “Every minute’s delay can destroy millions of brain cells. That’s why neurologists often say, ‘Time lost is brain lost.’”

Subtle symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

While FAST helps in quick recognition, some strokes present quietly. Sudden confusion, vision loss in one or both eyes, dizziness, loss of balance, or a severe headache with no clear cause may all signal a stroke.

In younger people, strokes are often mistaken for migraines or fatigue; in older adults, families may dismiss mild slurring as “just age.” Awareness and quick action are key.

Prevention: reducing your stroke risk

Stroke prevention begins with managing blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol, and maintaining a healthy weight. Smoking, heavy drinking and inactivity heighten the risk.

A heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation (AFib) is another major factor, as it can form clots that travel to the brain.

“Controlling risk factors through lifestyle, medication, and regular check-ups can cut your risk drastically,” Dr Goel notes. “Even small changes — eating less salt, walking 30 minutes a day, quitting smoking — have lifelong benefits.”

Stroke is a medical emergency, but early recognition can rewrite the outcome. Acting FAST — literally — can preserve speech, movement and independence, and save lives.

So, remember the rule: Face, Arms, Speech, Time. It takes seconds to check, but that moment could protect a lifetime.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet