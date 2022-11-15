Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave birth via Gentle Birth Method; know everything about it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOOR Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave birth via Gentle Birth Method

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who welcomed her first child in August, opened up about her prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal days in a series of Instagram stories. In the photos, she wrote, "I had a prenatal journey that was quite different. I was very sure I wanted to have as natural a journey as I could that would lead to a natural delivery with as little medical intervention as possible. For that, I decided to take the help of @gentlebirthmethod with Dr. Gowri Motha. She has written a lovely book called Gentle Birth Method that explains how to deal with the prenatal journey.”

Soon after her posts went viral, netizens started wondering what is Gentle Birth Method. Here is what you need to know.

What is Gentle Birth Method?

It is a technique designed by Dr Gowri Motha so that all mothers can have a more comfortable, calm and confident birthing process. This technique basically involves keeping a positive mind and body.

Here's what the ‘Gentle Birth Method’ consists of-

1) Yoga and meditation for a calmer body.

2) Eat healthy food, which is sugar-free and wheat-free, in the last 4 months.

3) Keep a positive mindset for a good birth experience.

4) Doing hypnotherapy so that the mother can visualize keeping a comfortable and calm delivery process.

How can you opt for it? For Gentle Birth Method, you should consult your obstetrician. On the other hand, diet, yoga and meditation processes are good to keep calm and have a comfortable birthing process.

Further talking about the process, Sonam Kapoor revealed, "Pigmentation is something that is inevitable if you're South Asian, especially during pregnancy. But the way to treat and minimize it is tons and tons of SPF and direct sunlight." Followed by it, she wrote about some treatments and instructions for prenatal and pregnancy. "Most hotels and spas offer prenatal massage and your local masseuse will also suffice as long as it’s gentle and you don’t lie on your stomach. Lying on your back and side is the best thing to do."

She added, "Do not do acupressure foot massage without a proper therapist. Otherwise, massage is a great way to relax and ease the pain your body feels through all the insane changes it’s going through.”

On 20 August 2022, Sonam and Anand Ahuja were blessed with their first child, a baby boy. The name of their son is Vayu.

