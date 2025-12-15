Slipped disc symptoms, causes and prevention: What working professionals should know Slipped disc is no longer limited to old age. Here’s why desk jobs increase the risk, early symptoms people ignore, and how to prevent spine damage.

New Delhi:

In today’s fast-paced corporate world, long working hours, poor posture, and sedentary habits have quietly fuelled a rise in spinal issues among working professionals. One of the most common yet often underestimated conditions is a slipped disc, also known as a herniated or prolapsed disc.

While traditionally associated with ageing or heavy physical labour, slipped disc is now increasingly affecting people in their late 20s to 40s, especially those in desk-based, tech, and managerial roles. 80% of people will experience back pain once in their lifetime.

What is a Slipped Disc?

According to Dr Ashish Gupta, Senior Director - Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, there are cushions between your vertebrae that help absorb the shocks to your spine. If you injure your spinal discs due to a weakened outer layer (the annulus), the inner gel material may bulge out or even leak. The gel that bulges out can cause pain, numbness or weakness in areas close to the disc where it has bulged or leaked.

Why working professionals are increasingly at risk of slipped disc

Lumbar spine pressure increases due to long periods of sitting (6-8+ hours). Over time, consistent pressure on lumbar discs reduces their ability to maintain proper alignment, which can lead to disc herniation.

Forward leaning toward computer monitor/screens, poor posture in chairs and working on laptops without ergonomically designed desk setups puts extra pressure on the spinal disc.

Being sedentary results in decreased muscle strength and flexibility, thus creating additional stress caused by greater loading of the lumbar spine.

The effects of chronic workplace stress will generate tension in muscles that surround the cervical vertebrae (neck) and lumbar vertebrae (lower back), increasing the susceptibility to discs that become damaged.

In many occupations characterised by continual lifting/twisting/bending, like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, the potential for disc-related injuries is also much greater.

Common slipped disc symptoms that are often ignored at work

Persistent lower back or neck pain

Pain radiating to arms or legs (sciatica)

Tingling, numbness, or muscle weakness

Difficulty standing or sitting for long periods

Sudden sharp pain while bending or lifting

Difficulty in passing urine and bowel movements

Early symptoms are often mistaken for “work fatigue” or “muscle strain,” delaying treatment – so early diagnosis and treatment are important.

How a slipped disc is diagnosed by doctors

A Neurosurgeon or spine specialist assesses symptoms, posture, mobility and neurological assessment.

CT scan, X-ray and MRI are the standard for confirming disc herniation.

Slipped disc treatment options: What actually works

The good news: Most people improve within 2–3 weeks without surgery.

Use a warm or cold gel pack for comfort.

Medicines: Painkillers (no aspirin) and anti-inflammatories; nerve-pain drugs if needed.

Physiotherapy: Core strengthening, stretches, and posture training.

Injections: Steroid injections may reduce nerve irritation in select cases.

When is surgery needed for slipped disc?

Surgery done by a neurospinal surgeon: Reserved for severe or persistent cases. A common procedure is microdiscectomy, which removes the bulging portion pressing on the nerve without sacrificing any bone in the spine.

Surgical Options: Only 1 % of patients require surgery if required. Below are a few options for surgery:

Microsurgery

Endoscopy surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Minimal access surgery

Navigation-guided surgery

Spinal Fusion Surgery

How to prevent slipped disc if you have a desk job

Ergonomic Workstation Setup

Chair with lumbar support

Screen at eye level

Laptop stand + external keyboard

Feet flat on the floor

Simple daily habits to protect your spine at work

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Every 20 minutes, stand or stretch for 20 seconds.

Strengthening Exercises

Core strengthening, regular walking, yoga, and stretching help maintain spine health.

Regular Walking

Walk 10,000 steps in a day

Weight Management

Excess body weight increases spinal pressure.

Stress Reduction

Mindfulness, light stretching, and deep breathing help relax tense muscles.

Slipped disc is rapidly emerging as a modern workplace challenge. While long hours and demanding schedules may be unavoidable, conscious lifestyle choices, ergonomic corrections, and timely medical attention can make all the difference. Protecting your spine is not just a health priority—it’s an investment in your long-term productivity and well-being.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Is your desk job a hidden trigger for pancreatic cancer? Oncologist warns