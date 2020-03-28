Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUJUTA DIWEKAR Siurya Namaskar, no fancy diet: Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's fitness tips amid lockdown

At unsettling times like the coronavirus outbreak, it might feel like things are very much out of your control. Most routines have been thrown into disarray and the future, as far as the experts tell us, is far from certain.But there are still lots of things you can do — aside from social distancing and washing your hands with soap — to protect your health and wellbeing. The quarantine plans by Kareena Kapoor's nutrionist Rujuta Diwekar are simple and extremely easy to follow. No fancy oils or elaborate recipes. All you need is to dedicate some time and opt for good healthy food and keep your immune system intact, says the fitness expert in an exclusive interview with India TV.

Be it losing her pregnancy weight or staying in shape, Kareena knows how to eat right and stay fit. When it comes to eating right, Kareena has always credited celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar for her fitness. Now, anid the lockdown, it is necessary to stay fit while staying indoors. Here are some effective fitness tips to follow during the quaratine period.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is the classic yoga exercise which is known to have endless health benefits. Surya namaskar is a combination of a 12 yoga asanas which help blending the mind with the body and breath. It is known to revitalise body and bring a refreshing effect on mind, if performed early in the morning.

She’s also known for posting relatable health tips on social media to remind us that feeling healthier and lighter doesn’t mean denying yourself the pleasure of the foods you love. Instead, Rujuta urges us to focus on a healthy diet and sustainable fitness. Meaning: The key to sustainable weight loss is to do it in a healthy way; crash diets don’t help you.