World Elder Day 2025: Simple lifestyle habits that help Indians live past 100

New Delhi:

They say age is just a number, and when you see Indian centenarians and supercentenarians still tilling fields, teaching yoga, or living simply, you begin to believe it. Over decades, many such elders have quietly passed on habits, philosophies, and rituals that carry lessons about living long, well, and with meaning.

From rural farmers to temple yogis, their stories converge on simplicity, resilience, and connection. Here are some of their secrets, as told by them, as remembered by their communities, and as validated by gerontologists nationwide.

Work, movement and staying active

One of India’s celebrated examples is Pappammal, who was active on her farm until her 105th year. Even in her centenarian days, she rose early, worked on her 2.5-acre land, and believed her health depended on staying busy. Many in her village attributed her vitality to simple food and constant motion.

Another incredible person is V. Nanammal, or "Yoga Grandma". Born in 1920, she instructed yoga to thousands and continued to illustrate asanas well into older age. She tended to attribute early morning schedules, breathing techniques, and remaining sensitive to nature for her long, healthy life.

Their sayings resound across the ages: "Keep moving, step carefully, do your day's work", reminders that longevity has so much to do with daily habits, not dramatic actions.

Simplicity in diet and moderation

Most long-lived Indians have eaten diets based on local, fresh fruits and vegetables, moderation, and restraint. The stories of elders often emphasise eating only what is needed, light meals, and avoiding excess.

Consider Ramjit Raghav, who in later life proclaimed himself a vegetarian and claimed to live on milk, almonds, and butter. He spoke of intentional restraint and diet simplicity as pillars of his health.

Even in the state of Bihar, a 120-year-old woman, Asha Devi, attributes her longevity to a quiet life, modest meals of roti and goat’s milk, and eating with moderation. Her official records suggest she still performs her daily routines with calm and clarity.

Calm mind, low stress, joyful living

Stress, loneliness, and anxiety are known to age the body faster. Many elders credit their mental peace as a crucial part of their longevity.

Three female centenarians recently shared that their long lives were rooted not in strict diets or exercise, but in “not worrying too much”. As one put it, “Don’t worry, eat what you like, lead a stress-free life.”

In India’s rural heartlands, everyday routines are steeped in rituals, morning prayers, community singing, and connections with neighbours, all of which nurture a sense of purpose and belonging. That social bond, many elders say, is medicine itself.

Seeds of habit: what we can learn

From these lives, certain patterns emerge, not as rigid rules, but as guiding lights:

Stay active in body and mind: chores, yoga, walking.

Eat simply and locally; favour whole food over processed.

Practice moderation in food, habits, and lifestyle.

Develop calm: decrease stress, rebuild peace through ritual, social connections.

Maintain purpose and connection: family, community, creativity, service.

India's elder voices are a reminder that long life is not so much about pursuing formulas outside as it is about living with balance, with humility, with heart. Their lives warn against excess and instead celebrate consistent roots, consistent habits, and consistent grace.

