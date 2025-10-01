World Elders Day: Healthy ageing hacks millennials can steal from our grandparents Discover simple, timeless wellness habits inspired by Indian grandparents, from seasonal eating and post-meal walks to early sleep routines and mindful rituals. These healthy ageing hacks are perfect for millennials looking to boost energy, balance, and longevity.

New Delhi:

We often joke about how our grandparents “had it easy,” no social media stress, no Zoom fatigue, no endless commute. But here’s the truth: their lifestyle choices might just hold the secret to healthier ageing. From rising with the sun to eating seasonal food, they were living the wellness trends we’re just rediscovering.

If you’re a millennial trying to stay healthy (and sane) in a fast-paced world, here are a few simple habits worth borrowing from dadi, nana, or that super-fit uncle who still does yoga at 70. Check out healthy hacks that millennials can steal from our grandparents:

Eat what’s in season

Before the era of supermarket imports, our grandparents simply ate what was available locally, mangoes in summer, sarson ka saag in winter. Seasonal, regional produce is fresher, nutrient-dense, and naturally supports the body’s needs.

Rise with the sun, sleep on time

Our grandparents didn’t stay up doomscrolling until 2 am. Waking up with the sun and sleeping early keeps your circadian rhythm (and hormones) happy. Plus, nothing beats the feeling of a quiet early morning chai.

Walk it out

(Image Source : PEXELS)Simple Indian rituals like walking that keep you fit, grounded and healthy

Whether it was walking to the market, visiting friends, or doing daily chores, movement was built into their day. Even a 20-minute post-meal walk (hello, shaam ki sair) helps digestion, lowers blood sugar spikes, and supports heart health.

Home-cooked meals > packaged snacks

Grandparents had fresh, home-cooked meals almost every day. Dal, sabzi, roti, and a simple salad still make for a balanced plate, without the additives and preservatives that fill most packaged foods today.

Daily mindfulness (without calling it that)

They didn’t need apps to meditate; lighting a diya, reciting prayers, gardening, or just sitting quietly in the courtyard were all grounding rituals. Taking 10 minutes to slow down can do wonders for mental health.

Community and connection

Our grandparents valued strong social bonds. Whether it was neighbourhood gossip sessions, community gatherings, or festival celebrations, they rarely felt isolated. Maintaining close relationships is one of the most underrated ways to age well.

You don’t have to swap your sneakers for juttis or your Spotify for the morning bhajan channel, but sprinkling a few of these timeless habits into your routine can help you feel more energised and resilient. Sometimes, the best wellness hacks aren’t new at all; they’re the ones your grandparents have been quietly practising for decades.