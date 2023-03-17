Should women have cucumbers during pregnancy? Here's what nutritionists say

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Should women have cucumbers during pregnancy?

During summers, people tend to eat fruits and vegetables that keep them cool and hydrated. Pregnant women are especially advised to eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain their health. However, mothers-to-be must be careful about what and how much they consume. Nutritionists and doctors advise pregnant women to have cucumbers. Let’s find out how cucumbers can help pregnant women.

Cucumbers are a great source of micronutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin K, B vitamins, and minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, and zinc. These nutrients are essential for healthy growth and development of the fetus during pregnancy. B vitamins present in cucumbers, such as vitamin B6 and B9, also known as "feel good" vitamins , help ease anxiety, reduce stress and improve mood. This can be particularly beneficial for pregnant women who experience frequent mood swings or anxiety.

Cucumbers contain electrolytes, such as potassium, that help regulate blood pressure levels during pregnancy. This is beneficial for pregnant women as they may experience blood pressure fluctuations due to hormonal changes.

As a diuretic, cucumbers help reduce sodium levels in the body and maintain fluid balance. This, in turn, can help stabilize blood pressure levels during pregnancy. Maintaining healthy blood pressure levels during pregnancy is essential for both the mother and the developing fetus.

However, consuming cucumbers can lead to side-effects like frequent urination due to their high salt and water content, allergic reactions, indigestion, and belching. Nevertheless, the health benefits they provide during pregnancy are significant and cannot be ignored.

