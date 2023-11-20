Should women exercise during periods? learn about its effect on hormonal changes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Should women exercise during periods?

Those 5 days of periods are quite different from the normal days for women. Feeling body pain and tiredness can be uncomfortable for any person. Health experts say that a healthy diet should be followed during this period so that there is no deficiency of any kind in your body. Many questions related to periods are searched on the internet. One of the most searched questions is whether one should exercise during periods or not. Let us know the answer to it.

Can one exercise during periods or not?

According to health experts, you can exercise during periods but avoid intense workouts. Exercising for too long is also not good for your health. If you do normal exercise you will get relief from pain. However, excessive exercise can cause cramps, muscle pain, fatigue, and nervousness in your body. Doing excessive exercise during periods can increase pain in your waist and lower abdomen. Therefore, do only light exercise during periods. Hormonal changes in the body may make you tired and weak.

Benefits of exercising during periods

If you do regular exercise during periods, it will remove your laziness and weakness. Besides, the problems of mood swings also go away to some extent.

Breast swelling during periods is also reduced by exercising. Many women feel more hungry during their periods, so when they exercise, the eating disorder will be controlled to some extent.

If there is the problem of stress and irritability during periods, then if such people do exercise this problem can also be cured.

Too much exercise during periods is not good for health Excessive exercise during periods is not at all good for health. 30-40 minutes of exercise is still fine during periods. If you do more than this, you may complain of stomach ache and back pain.

If you are thinking of exercising during periods, then take special care of these things:

Do not exercise on an empty stomach even by mistake during periods.

Do not exercise immediately after eating, rather start exercising a few hours after eating.

Do not wear too many types of clothes during periods.

Do not stretch the body too much.

One should also avoid climbing up and down stairs.

