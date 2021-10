Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ THEFITLIFEWITHDAWN Should carbs be completely stopped during weight loss?

Navratri is the festival where nine days of fasting can be observed by a devotee. Many pregnant ladies wish to fast for their religious or personal beliefs. Though it is said that women during pregnancy should be very careful when it comes to fasting because it is not only the mother who needs all the essential nutrients but also the need of the fetus for healthy growth and development.

However, fasting during pregnancy is not as hard as it allows the consumption of various healthy foods at appropriate intervals. But one thing should be remembered by all pregnant ladies that they should not go hungry for long intervals as a baby's nutrition depends on the mother. It is very important to take carbs during pregnancy while fasting. Carbohydrates play a vital role in our growth system. It is an important nutrient source that not only provides energy to muscles and the brain but using the right kind of carbs in the diet can effectively help to provide essential nutrients, build the desired body or accelerate fitness goals.

There are two types of carbs -- slow and fast carbs which depends on the Glycemic Index ( the rate at which carbs get digested as compared to glucose secretion).

* Fast carbs have a high GI and release energy at a much higher pace and get used quickly which makes you feel hungry often and add to weight gain issues. Fast carbs include processed foods such as bread, sugars, starchy vegetables, fruit juices etc.

* As compared to this, slow carbs have a low GI and release energy slowly into the body and help to maintain a "satisfied" feeling as your blood sugar levels are maintained.

There are many non-pregnant women who want to shed extra calories. Fasting will be the perfect time to start their fitness journey. To lose weight and stay healthy, the purpose should be to source the right kind of carbs, which release energy slowly and helps you in the long run. Hence, for that, focus on including slow carbs in your diet such as whole grains, seeds and nuts, beans and legumes, vegetables etc. It also tends to be high in fibre.

Should carbs be taken during fasting?

* Although fasting is a very traditional and customary ritual and most people fast for spiritual purification, there is no denying that if you keep yourself nutritionally in check, it can be therapeutic for the body as it can act as a form of detox and keep you healthy as well. So, it is significant to choose the right food while you are on a fast diet to prevent yourself from being deficient in important nutrients as it can make you likely to develop health ailments like weakness, heart problems, skin issues, defective bone growth, etc.

* Pregnant women with illnesses such as diabetes, anaemia, high blood pressure should avoid fasting as it could lead to various other complications.

* Avoiding carbohydrates will be the last thing you need to do during fasting as it provides energy to the brain and muscles and make you energetic and more productive throughout the day. So, Make sure you are getting enough right kind of carbohydrates, proteins, minerals and vitamins from different sources and be vigilant about selecting healthy foods rather than munch on processed foods.

* There are various food options that include slow carbs and few tips to make your fasting healthier :

* Because you are fasting, you tend to eat lesser food than usual, and are hungry at odd times, eating slow carbs foods can help you keep fuller for longer as they take longer to digest and break down. Combine high carbohydrates like potatoes and sabudana (widely used in fasting) with other fibrous vegetables like spinach, cabbage, tomatoes, capsicum, bottle guard, etc. Also, try to bake, roast or grill vegetables instead of deep-frying them. Kuttu is a brilliant combination of carbohydrates (70-75 per cent) and protein (20-25 per cent). It is also rich in proteins, B-complex vitamins and minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper and manganese. Use it to make chapatti instead of gorging on puris.

* Samak rice is extremely easy to digest and provides energy, contains a high amount of fibre, B-complex vitamins and important minerals like iron and magnesium.

* Try and adopt healthy snacking and don't binge on puris, sabudana vada, potato chips, and other delicacies as they are loaded with sugar, salt and fat content, Instead, opt for roasted makhana as they loaded with antioxidants or a mixture of nuts (almonds/raisins/walnut)/ baked chips, roasted peanuts, etc.)

* Eat plenty of seasonal fruits and vegetables.

* Eat small meals and do not starve yourself. This will help maintain blood glucose levels and prevent you from feeling low.

* Keep yourself hydrated. Drink lots of water and fluids like coconut water, lemon water, and buttermilk without adding sugar. These beverages will keep you satisfied for a long time.

While you can gorge on the above-mentioned food items, also try out these healthy recipes this Navratri season:

Sweet potato chaat

Nutritional value

* 1 bowl (250 gms)

* Calories -- 304.5 Cal Carbs -- 62.09 gms

* Protein -- 6.42 gms

* Fat -- 2.10 gms

* Fibre -- 12.32 gms

Ingredients :

* 2-3 Sweet Potatoes (Boiled)

* A handful of almonds, peanuts and walnuts

* 1 tsp Cumin powder and Black pepper

* 1 tsp chia seeds and roasted flax seeds

* Rock salt for taste

* 1 lemon (for juice)

Method :

* Boil sweet potatoes and peel them and cut them into small pieces

* Now mix the nuts with sweet potatoes

* Now add salt, cumin powder and black pepper to it and mix it properly, add lemon juice also

* Sprinkle chia seeds and flax seeds

* The chaat is now ready to eat

Buckwheat Dhokla

Nutritional Value

* 2 pieces (45 gms)

* Calories -- 132 Cal

* Protein -- 4.7 gms

* Carbohydrates -- 30.23 gms

* Fats -- 1.2 gms

* Fibre - 3.6 gms

Ingredients

* 1 cup Kuttu ka Atta / Buckwheat Flour

* 1/2 cup Sour Curd

* 1 /4 tsp Ginger paste

* Salt to taste

* 1 tbsp Fresh Coriander (Grated)

* 1 tsp Green Chilli (Chopped)

Methods :

* Clean and wash the buckwheat in enough water only once. Then drain the excess water using a strainer

* Mix the buckwheat, sour curd and half a cup of water in a bowl. Cover it and soak it for at least 4 to 5 hours.

* Now add green chilli, ginger paste and salt to the batter and mix very well

* Pour the batter into a greased thali and spread evenly by rotating the thali clockwise. Also, Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander

* Steam in a steamer for 10-12 min. Or till the Dhoklas are cooked

* Cool slightly, cut into pieces and serve immediately with green chutney.