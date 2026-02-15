Shilpa Shetty calls for mindful internet use; psychiatrist highlights mental health impact

New Delhi:

Screens are now part of childhood as much as school bags and storybooks. From homework to entertainment, the internet shapes how children learn, socialise and see the world. But as access grows, so do concerns about what young minds are absorbing, and how much.

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently used Safer Internet Day to speak not as a celebrity, but as a mother of two. In a heartfelt Instagram video,, she reflected on the power and pitfalls of the digital world.

Shilpa Shetty on balancing access, not banning technology

“Today is Safer Internet Day, and I wanted to speak from my heart for a minute. It couldn’t be a better day to broach this topic, and not as a public figure but as a concerned mother,” Shilpa said. She acknowledged the internet as “a powerful teacher, a playground for creativity”, but added a necessary caveat. “So with the pros come the cons, and we must be aware of them.”

Her message was clear: technology is not the enemy. Passive parenting is. “You know it can also expose young minds to things that they’re not ready for, and as parents, our role isn’t to just simply ban technology; it’s to balance the access and exposure to it,” she explained.

Why supervision isn’t control, it’s care

One of the most striking parts of her message was about open communication. “So, how do we do this? Know what your child is watching, scrolling, and consuming. It’s also very important to talk openly. Curiosity grows in silence, not in conversation, and please use parental controls, but more importantly, build trust. Supervision till 16, I believe, isn’t control, it’s care. Teach them that not everything online is real, kind or even safe,” she said.

In a digital ecosystem built on algorithms and endless scrolling, awareness becomes a form of protection.

The clinical reality: Screens as emotional pacifiers

Dr Sanjay Kumawat, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist at Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, says the issue goes deeper than just screen time. “Shilpa Shetty’s emphasis on raising digitally aware children is both timely and deeply relevant,” he says.

In his clinical practice, he often observes parents handing over phones in outpatient departments to keep children quiet. “While this may seem convenient in the moment, it is strongly not recommended. Repeatedly using screens as a pacifier teaches children to associate boredom, discomfort, or waiting with digital distraction, which can interfere with emotional regulation and attention development,” Dr Kumawat explains.

In other words, the device becomes a coping mechanism.

It’s not just duration, it’s context

Digital devices are now woven into everyday life. The problem, experts say, lies in unguided and excessive use. “Beyond screen duration, the quality and context of exposure matter greatly. Unsupervised scrolling, constant stimulation, and early exposure to social media can contribute to anxiety, irritability, poor sleep, and reduced frustration tolerance,” says Dr Kumawat.

That last phrase, reduced frustration tolerance, is crucial. Childhood is where resilience is built. If every uncomfortable moment is numbed by a screen, the skill of sitting with boredom slowly erodes.

Why force rarely works

Parents often try sudden restrictions when they feel usage is spiralling. But abrupt bans can backfire. “Forcibly snatching phones away often backfires. Many children experience this as though a part of their body or identity has been taken away, leading to anger, withdrawal, or defiance,” Dr Kumawat notes.

Instead, he advises gradual boundary-setting with explanation and empathy. Children need to understand the ‘why’ behind limits.

Raising digitally resilient children

The conversation is no longer about whether children should use the internet. It is about how they use it and who guides them through it. Shilpa Shetty’s message reinforces an important reality: raising mentally resilient children today requires informed parenting, emotional guidance and responsible digital exposure. Not a complete restriction. Not passive overuse. But conscious involvement.

Because in a world where screens are everywhere, presence matters more than prohibition.