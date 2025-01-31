Seasonal skin allergies: Know why pollens cause skin irritation in some people

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why pollens cause skin irritation in some people

Skin allergies can happen to anyone and it could be a result of several underlying problems. However, some people get skin allergies during seasonal change which happens due to the increased pollens in the air. With temperatures increasing and seasonal change, there will be an increase in seasonal skin allergies.

If you're someone who is allergic to pollen and suffer from pollen allergies, you're likely to have some or all of the following symptoms. Here, take a look at some of the symptoms of pollen allergies.

Runny nose

Stuffy nose or nasal congestion

Sneezing

Puffiness or swelling around your eyes

Red or watery eyes

Itchiness in your throat, eyes or nose

Cough or sore throat

Allergic asthma, which is when pollen makes your asthma worsen

Losing your sense of smell or taste.

While some people suffer from pollen allergies, all of them don't have the same reason. Here, take a look at why pollens cause skin irritation in some people.

Allergic Reactions

Pollen has proteins that can trigger an immune response in sensitive individuals. When these proteins come into contact with the skin, the body may mistake them for harmful invaders, leading to an allergic reaction. This results in redness, itching or hives on the skin.

Histamine Release

When your body perceives pollen as an allergen, it releases histamine which is a chemical that plays a major role in allergic reactions. Histamine can cause blood vessels to dilate and leak fluid which leads to inflammation and irritation on the skin, thereby, causing itching or swelling.

Skin Sensitivity

Some people naturally have more sensitive skin. This sensitivity can make their skin more reactive to pollen exposure, causing a quicker or more intense irritation response.

Contact Dermatitis

For some, pollen exposure can directly lead to contact dermatitis which is a condition where the skin becomes inflamed and irritated after coming into direct contact with pollen. The symptoms can include redness, itching and sometimes blistering or flaking.

Environmental Factors

High pollen levels in the air, particularly during spring and fall can lead to a greater concentration of pollen on the skin. When pollen settles on the skin and mixes with sweat or other environmental irritants, it may cause irritation, leading to conditions like eczema or hives.

