Say goodbye to bloating and stomach problems with these food items Know the power of food to soothe your stomach! Say goodbye to bloating and digestive issues with these top food picks that promote healthy digestion and gut wellness. Nourish your body with the right foods for a happier, healthier you.

New Delhi:

Nourishing our bodies starts with the food we eat. A healthy diet is essential for overall well-being, and it's crucial to prioritise wholesome eating habits. Unfortunately, modern diets often include excessive junk food, refined flour, sugar, and salt, as well as chemicals and preservatives. This can lead to digestive issues and other health problems. Spicy and fried foods can also cause stomach discomfort. Let's focus on incorporating stomach-friendly foods into our diets. Here are some top picks that can support healthy digestion and a happy stomach.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is the best food to improve gut health. Digestive problems can be overcome by consuming yoghurt daily. Eating yoghurt increases good bacteria in the stomach. It is considered best to include yoghurt in the morning and lunch meals. Whole grains: Coarse grains or whole grains are considered beneficial for the stomach. You can eat things made from wheat, oats, rice and whole grains. These things are good for the stomach. These things contain more fibre, which relieves digestive problems. Banana: Among fruits, ripe bananas are considered to be the best fruit for the stomach. Potassium is found in bananas. Eating bananas improves digestion, and many stomach-related problems also go away. Eating bananas also reduces gastrointestinal problems. Therefore, definitely eat a banana. Papaya: Eat papaya to strengthen digestion. Papaya contains such nutrients that clear the stomach and remove constipation. The anti-inflammatory properties of papaya improve digestion. It removes problems ranging from digestion to heartburn and indigestion. Ginger: Ginger is also considered good for the stomach. People who have nausea or stomach pain should consume ginger. Ginger is also effective in eliminating morning sickness. Include ginger in your diet in some way.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: World Asthma Day 2025: 5 hidden asthma triggers lurking in your home