The biggest contraception myths Indian women still believe and what doctors want you to know

New Delhi:

Family planning in India has quietly witnessed a paradigm shift over the past decade. Talking about family planning has moved beyond the confines of population management and wedding bells. Today, these conversations are inescapably linked with women’s health, professional planning, economic independence, and mental wellness. But despite all this, women are still grappling with problems related to confusion, misconceptions, and the absence of information.

According to doctors, family planning is not just about avoiding pregnancy. It is about ensuring women’s health during pregnancy and giving them the confidence to make decisions that are in line with their goals. As per Dr Preeti Shukla, Consultant, Gynaecology, Paras Health Kanpur, counselling is an important part of the process that helps bridge the gap. “Contraceptive advice should always be individualised. Every woman has different health conditions, family plans, and comfort levels. Clear, respectful counselling helps women choose safely and confidently,” she explains.

Why method choice matters more than ever

India has seen a steady rise in contraceptive use over recent years. National surveys show overall usage increasing significantly, with modern contraceptive methods becoming more common among married women. However, according to experts, the fact that a method is available does not necessarily mean that it is appropriate.

There are large differences between various contraceptive methods regarding their efficacy, side effects, ease of use, and reversibility. Long-acting reversible contraceptives, such as intrauterine devices or implants, provide long-term protection without a long-term effect on fertility. For women who want flexibility, short-term methods such as pills, condoms, or injectables are easier to stop. Permanent surgical methods, especially female sterilisation, are still common in India. But doctors emphasise that irreversible methods should only be chosen after thorough counselling and informed consent.

“The right contraceptive is not universal,” says Dr Shukla. “It depends on a woman’s medical history, reproductive plans, and how comfortable she feels managing possible side effects.”

Safety begins with proper medical screening

Most contraceptive options are safe when prescribed correctly. Medical eligibility screening helps doctors identify risks before starting treatment. Women with certain heart conditions may need to avoid combined hormonal contraceptives, while active pelvic infections may delay the use of intrauterine devices.

Following national clinical guidelines ensures safety and reduces complications. “Standard protocols exist for infection prevention, counselling, and follow-up care,” Dr Shukla explains. “When these are followed carefully, contraceptive services remain extremely safe for the majority of women.”

Counselling is the foundation of successful contraception

Experts say one of the biggest reasons women discontinue contraception is inadequate counselling. Many patients are unprepared for temporary side effects such as irregular bleeding or hormonal adjustments during the first few months. Others worry about myths circulating through social media or family conversations.

Effective counselling includes discussions about effectiveness, expected changes, medication interactions, and emergency contraception options after unprotected intercourse. “Common myths, especially fears about permanent infertility after hormonal contraception, must be addressed openly,” Dr Shukla says. “Accurate information improves confidence and long-term satisfaction.”

Follow-up support through scheduled visits or helplines also helps women continue methods comfortably.

Addressing inequalities and unmet needs

Integrating contraceptive counselling into routine maternal and primary healthcare services has shown encouraging results. Training healthcare workers in long-acting contraceptive insertion and strengthening outreach programmes are also helping bridge gaps. Community awareness initiatives remain essential to normalising conversations around reproductive health.

Experts agree that safe and effective contraception is achievable for most women when services prioritise dignity, choice, and evidence-based care.

“When a woman leaves a consultation understanding her options and feeling confident about her choice, we improve not only reproductive outcomes but overall well-being,” says Dr Shukla.

Also read: Male fertility crisis: How modern lifestyle and stress are impacting reproductive health