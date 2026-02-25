Male fertility crisis: How modern lifestyle and stress are impacting reproductive health

New Delhi:

Male infertility is emerging as a growing health concern globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), infertility affects one in six people worldwide during their reproductive years, and male-related factors play a significant role in these cases. Across India, doctors are reporting a noticeable rise in fertility-related concerns among young and middle-aged men.

Medical studies indicate that male infertility alone accounts for nearly 20% of infertility cases. When combined with female factors, men contribute to almost 50% of overall infertility cases. Common medical causes include low sperm count, poor sperm quality, hormonal imbalance, and blockages in the reproductive system. However, infertility specialists are now drawing attention to social, psychological, and lifestyle factors that may indirectly impact male fertility.

According to the experts, the average age of marriage and family planning has increased significantly in recent times, especially among urban men. Career ambitions, financial pressures, changing societal norms, and fear of long-term commitment are driving many men to delay settling down. While fear of responsibility itself does not directly cause infertility, doctors say that behavioural patterns linked to delayed life choices can adversely affect reproductive health over time.

“Age and lifestyle play a significant role in male fertility,” says Dr Vandana Bhatia, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Vasant Vihar. Delhi-NCR. “Sperm quality gradually begins to decline after the mid-30s, and there is a noticeable reduction after the age of 40. Delaying marriage and childbearing means narrowing the natural fertility window.”

Further, prolonged stress, irregular sleep cycle, smoking, alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, and weight gain — habits often linked to high-pressure lifestyles — can negatively affect sperm health. Chronic psychological stress and uncertainty regarding life decisions may prompt men to resort to unhealthy coping behaviours, further aggravating fertility risks.

“Infertility is rarely caused by a single factor,” adds Dr Vandana “It is usually a combination of biological, lifestyle, and psychological factors. Fear of responsibility, work stress, and delayed parenthood may not be the direct cause of infertility, but they can influence choices and timelines that negatively impact fertility potential.”

Medical experts emphasise the importance of early fertility awareness, routine health check-ups, counselling and timely lifestyle modifications among men. Promoting open, meaningful discussions about reproductive health, stress management, and holistic lifestyle can help men make sound decisions about starting a family.

Doctors recommend that men who plan to start a family consider early fertility evaluation, embrace a healthy lifestyle, and seek medical guidance without hesitation. Early awareness and proactive measures significantly reduce the emotional and physical burden associated with infertility and improve outcomes.

