Sabudana helps in weight loss? Know its health benefits, nutritious value & more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sabudana

Are you a fitness freak or looking for energy giving food post your workout? Sabudana is the answer! Also known as tapioca pearl or sago, sabudana is a starch extracted from the roots of tapioca and can work as a healthy food option. Sago is high in calories that contains vital essential nutrients including fibres, proteins, calcium, and energy. Sabudana is gluten-free and can serve as an excellent substitute for wheat-based flour and grains. High in carbs, this food item helps in building essential fat tissues and bone repair.

Since sabudana is high in calories and carbohydrates, it helps in gaining some extra kilos. But, if replaced with unhealthy food like maida, fried or junk, it can help you not gain more weight and can be an effective option to fulfil your cravings for fast food.

Sabudana: Health Benefits

Improves digestion

Strengthening of bones and joints

High in protein and fibres

Good source of energy

Reduces blood pressure

Keeps blood sugar levels in control

If you include 'sabudana' in your diet for weight loss, don’t consume it every day as it is high in calories.

Not just health benefits, sabudana also has some skincare and beauty benefits. Applying a herbal mask of soaked sabudana with some milk and honey, helps you get rid of sun tan, and uneven skin tone. It also prevents hair fall and renews the texture of your locks.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.)