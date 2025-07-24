Is Rishabh Pant’s injury serious? Latest health update After a stunning comeback, Rishabh Pant now faces a painful metatarsal fracture. Will he return soon — or is this another long break? Here's what we know so far.

New Delhi:

After overcoming a potentially fatal car accident and making a remarkable comeback to the game, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is now dealing with yet another setback. Pant is reportedly being watched for a possible metatarsal fracture, a foot injury sustained on the first day of the fourth Test of the current series against England that might cause him to miss cricket again. However, what is a metatarsal fracture, and how bad is it?

Pant failed to execute a reverse sweep against seamer Chris Woakes, and the ball struck his foot instead. The 27-year-old had to leave the ground as a result, and he winced in pain.

According to The Indian Express, a source in the BCCI said, “The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, although the chances of his batting look very bleak."

What is a metatarsal and how does it get injured?

The long bones in the foot that join the ankle and toes are called metatarsals. Each foot has five of them, and they are essential for running, walking, and pressure absorption. A break or crack in one of these bones is called a metatarsal fracture, and it is frequently brought on by direct trauma, a sudden twist, or repetitive stress (which is common among athletes).

There are two main types of metatarsal fractures:

Traumatic (acute) fracture: Caused by a single, sudden injury like landing awkwardly or taking a hit. Stress fracture: A hairline crack due to repeated strain, common in runners and sportspeople.

Will surgery be required?

That depends on the type and extent of the fracture:

With rest, a cast, and physical therapy, a non-displaced fracture—one in which the bone hasn't moved—can frequently heal. However, surgery may be required to realign and stabilise the bones with pins or screws if the fracture is displaced, unstable, or involves a joint. To evaluate this, medical teams typically use MRI scans or X-rays.